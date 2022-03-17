Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 3.17.22

Have a quarter; hedge fund rollercoaster; Buffett buys; Barstool bother; and more!

Next Time, the Fed Might Give No Quarter [WSJ]
The Fed on Wednesday raised its range on overnight rates by a quarter of a percentage point, lifting it from near zero for the first time in two years. And the central bank signaled the hikes will just keep coming, with its policy makers projecting the midpoint of its range on rates to hit 1.875%—a forecast that implies quarter-point hikes at each of the Fed’s remaining six meetings this year.
By the end of next year, the projections show rates hitting 2.75%.... The first [half-point increase] could come as soon as the Fed’s next policy-setting meeting, in early May.

Hedge Funds May Be Falling Out of Favor — Again [II]
Only about 10 percent of allocators said they were “more aggressively” investing in hedge funds and accumulating assets as a result of their outlook for equity markets. In November 2020, double the proportion of investors, about 20 percent, were doing the same, up from less than 10 percent the year before…. Only 49 percent of investors classified the performance of their hedge funds as acceptable last year; 28 percent said returns fell short of their expectations, according to the research firm.

Senate panel advances Powell, other Fed nominees after Raskin debacle [Politico]
The Senate Banking Committee quickly approved President Joe Biden’s remaining four Federal Reserve nominees on Wednesday after Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her bid for the top oversight job at the central bank in the face of bipartisan opposition…. It also approved the nomination of Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Sandra Thompson to a full five-year term as the nation’s top housing regulator.

Warren Buffett scoops up another $1 billion in Occidental shares, bringing total stake to $7 billion [CNBC]
In total, Berkshire now reports owning 136.4 million common shares of the oil giant, currently valued at $7.2 billion. That represents more than 13% of OXY’s outstanding shares.
Berkshire also holds warrants to buy nearly 84 million more shares at an exercise price just under $60 per share.

Dave Portnoy Accusations Prompt Scrutiny of Barstool as Penn National Pursues Acquisition [WSJ]
Gambling regulators in Nevada and Indiana have said they are looking into Barstool and Penn National in the wake of sexual-misconduct accusations against Barstool founder and star personality Dave Portnoy…. Penn contacted gambling regulators in states where the company is licensed after the first Insider article was published, Mr. Snowden said. He said Penn told regulators that the company didn’t have prior knowledge of the accusations….
Becky Harris, a former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, said Barstool might have problems getting licensed in more jurisdictions as gambling regulators adopt and implement policies to prevent harassment and discrimination, “particularly with regard to women.”

Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow Push for Crypto Sisterhood [WSJ]
“We have watched a lot of these bros get together and earn a lot of money,” Ms. Paltrow, the actress and founder of lifestyle brand Goop, recently told an online audience of 5,000 people in an event by BFF, a cryptocurrency social community targeting women and nonbinary people…. Women lag behind men in investing overall, and crypto exchanges say women currently make up less than a third of their users. 

Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 05.23.12

Merkel Heads For Debt Showdown With Hollande At EU Summit (Bloomberg) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she won’t shy away from disagreeing with French President Francois Hollande at the summit in Brussels over dinner at 7 p.m., the next major appointment of leaders seeking to allay concerns that Greece may quit the euro, putting Spain and Italy at risk as well. Good cooperation “doesn’t exclude differing positions,” Merkel told reporters yesterday in Chicago during a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “These may very well arise in the context of the European discussions.” Morgan Stanley Says It Played By Rules In Facebook’s IPO (Bloomberg) “Morgan Stanley followed the same procedures for the Facebook offering that it follows for all IPOs,” Pen Pendleton, a spokesman for the New York-based investment bank, said yesterday in an e-mailed statement. “These procedures are in compliance with all applicable regulations.” Inside Facebook's Fumbled Offering (WSJ) Interviews with more than a dozen people involved in the IPO reveal that Facebook approached its deal differently than companies typically do. Facebook CFO Ebersman kept a close grip on every important decision on the stock offering, not deferring to his bankers the way many companies do, according to the people familiar with planning...Mr. Ebersman had asked Facebook's early shareholders to fill out a form indicating how many shares they would like to sell in the IPO and at what price, and to indicate whether they would be willing to sell more if the share count was increased, the person said. When Mr. Ebersman learned from Mr. Grimes that there was outsize investor demand, he went back to those forms and reached out to early shareholders to cash out more stock, the person said. Gupta On Rajaratnam's VIP List (NYP) Jailed hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam deemed only a handful of people — including ex-Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta — important enough to disturb his trading day, Rajaratnam’s former assistant testified yesterday in Manhattan federal court. Carlyn Eisenberg, the government’s first witness in the trial of Gupta on insider-trading charges, said his name was on a “special list” of those whose calls she was to put through to her then-boss. She said it was one of those calls in September 2008 that triggered a flurry of trading activity at Rajaratnam’s Galleon Group, shortly before Goldman Sachs announced it had landed a $5 billion investment from famed investor Warren Buffett...Eisenberg recalled getting a call several years ago from a man whose voice she recognized as being on the list at the time, although she said she couldn’t identify it now as belonging to Gupta. The call, which phone records later showed came from Gupta’s McKinsey & Co. office, arrived minutes before the close of markets on Sept. 23, 2008, according to Eisenberg. The caller “said it was urgent and he needed to speak to Raj,” she told jurors. After Rajaratnam took the call, he immediately brought Galleon co-founder Gary Rosenbach into his office. When Rosenbach emerged, he began making calls, saying, “buy Goldman Sachs,” Eisenberg testified. More Finance Chiefs Willing To Pay Bribes, Global Survey Finds (Bloomberg) Fifteen percent of chief financial officers around the world are willing to make cash payments to win or retain business, according to a survey of executives interviewed by the accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. The firm’s annual “global fraud survey” of 400 finance chiefs, interviewed from November to February, found a greater tolerance of bribery compared with the previous year, when 9 percent said they would make cash payments. Five percent of CFOs said they would misstate financial performance, while 3 percent said that the year before, according to the survey. Troubleshooter In Running To Succeed Dimon (FT) For relaxation, Matt Zames shoots things. Mostly birds. But the 41-year-old JPMorgan Chase executive does not have much free time for hunting now. He is busy mopping up his bank’s biggest mess since the financial crisis. Last week Mr Zames was appointed to replace Ina Drew as head of the bank’s chief investment office, whose London-based trading unit has wiped $30bn off its parent’s market capitalisation. “When you’re in a difficult spot you find out who you want to be in a foxhole with,” says Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan. “Matt puts his hand up.” Barclays To Sell Entire BlackRock Stake For $5.5 Billion (Bloomberg) The lender sold about 26.2 million shares to money managers for $160 each, London-based Barclays said in a statement yesterday. Underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 2.6 million. New York-based BlackRock will buy back a further 6.38 million shares at $156.80 per share, about 8.8 percent less than the stock’s $171.91 close on May 18, the last trading day before the deal was announced. Tall Tales About Private Equity, By Steve Rattner (NYT) To be sure, some of Bain’s large leveraged buyouts — notably, Domino’s Pizza — added jobs. But Mr. Romney left Bain Capital two months after the Domino’s investment (7,900 new jobs claimed) was finalized. Aware of private equity’s reputation, Mr. Romney still trots around the country erroneously calling himself a “venture capitalist.” And in a further effort to deflect attention from the Bain Capital debate, Mr. Romney last week argued that President Obama was responsible for the loss of 100,000 jobs in the auto industry over the past three years. That’s both ridiculously false (auto industry and dealership jobs have increased by about 50,000 since January 2009) and a remarkable comment from a man who said that the companies should have been allowed to go bankrupt and that the industry would have been better off without President Obama’s involvement. Adding jobs was never Mitt Romney’s private sector agenda, and it’s appropriate to question his ability to do so. Stryker CEO Sought Nod For Romance (WSJ) Mr. MacMillan, 48 years old, was forced out partly because certain board members became bothered by his handling of a relationship with a former flight attendant for the company's corporate jets while his wife pursued a divorce, according to people familiar with the matter. What distinguishes his story from others in this well-worn genre is that, according to a person familiar with Mr. MacMillan's version of events, the CEO approached Mr. Parfet and Louise Francesconi, head of the board's governance and nominating committee, in late September seeking their approval to date the employee, Jennifer Koch. Facebook Analysts Who Shunned Herd Now Look Like Heroes (Bloomberg) The social networking site lost 19 percent through yesterday to $34.03 after opening at $42 on May 18. That’s consistent with warnings from Richard Greenfield of BTIG LLC and Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research Group LLC, who says the stock will slip as low as $30. It left five firms with bullish calls predicting an average rally of 36 percent and one, Tom Forte of Telsey Advisory Group, saying shares may rise 47 percent to $50.