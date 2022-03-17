Opening Bell: 3.17.22
Next Time, the Fed Might Give No Quarter [WSJ]
The Fed on Wednesday raised its range on overnight rates by a quarter of a percentage point, lifting it from near zero for the first time in two years. And the central bank signaled the hikes will just keep coming, with its policy makers projecting the midpoint of its range on rates to hit 1.875%—a forecast that implies quarter-point hikes at each of the Fed’s remaining six meetings this year.
By the end of next year, the projections show rates hitting 2.75%.... The first [half-point increase] could come as soon as the Fed’s next policy-setting meeting, in early May.
Hedge Funds May Be Falling Out of Favor — Again [II]
Only about 10 percent of allocators said they were “more aggressively” investing in hedge funds and accumulating assets as a result of their outlook for equity markets. In November 2020, double the proportion of investors, about 20 percent, were doing the same, up from less than 10 percent the year before…. Only 49 percent of investors classified the performance of their hedge funds as acceptable last year; 28 percent said returns fell short of their expectations, according to the research firm.
Senate panel advances Powell, other Fed nominees after Raskin debacle [Politico]
The Senate Banking Committee quickly approved President Joe Biden’s remaining four Federal Reserve nominees on Wednesday after Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her bid for the top oversight job at the central bank in the face of bipartisan opposition…. It also approved the nomination of Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Sandra Thompson to a full five-year term as the nation’s top housing regulator.
Warren Buffett scoops up another $1 billion in Occidental shares, bringing total stake to $7 billion [CNBC]
In total, Berkshire now reports owning 136.4 million common shares of the oil giant, currently valued at $7.2 billion. That represents more than 13% of OXY’s outstanding shares.
Berkshire also holds warrants to buy nearly 84 million more shares at an exercise price just under $60 per share.
Dave Portnoy Accusations Prompt Scrutiny of Barstool as Penn National Pursues Acquisition [WSJ]
Gambling regulators in Nevada and Indiana have said they are looking into Barstool and Penn National in the wake of sexual-misconduct accusations against Barstool founder and star personality Dave Portnoy…. Penn contacted gambling regulators in states where the company is licensed after the first Insider article was published, Mr. Snowden said. He said Penn told regulators that the company didn’t have prior knowledge of the accusations….
Becky Harris, a former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, said Barstool might have problems getting licensed in more jurisdictions as gambling regulators adopt and implement policies to prevent harassment and discrimination, “particularly with regard to women.”
Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow Push for Crypto Sisterhood [WSJ]
“We have watched a lot of these bros get together and earn a lot of money,” Ms. Paltrow, the actress and founder of lifestyle brand Goop, recently told an online audience of 5,000 people in an event by BFF, a cryptocurrency social community targeting women and nonbinary people…. Women lag behind men in investing overall, and crypto exchanges say women currently make up less than a third of their users.