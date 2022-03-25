Ex-Goldman Sachs Trader’s D.J.’ing Business Financed By (Alleged) Crypto Money Laundering Business

Before there was D.J. D-Sol, there was S!CK: While trading equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs, Thomas Spieker was moonlighting in the dance clubs of San Francisco and New York. Unlike his fellow new arrival to the old Vampire Squid, however, Spieker wasn’t content keep his music a mere hobby, launching production companies and a talent agency, spinning all the while.

Alas, these endeavors did not prove quite as lucrative as working for Goldman Sachs (nor as successful as doing it part-time, as Spieker never played Lollapalooza), and Spieker had to find another way to keep the beats going at his party nights in Brooklyn. This way was through bitcoin. And, well, things (allegedly) developed from there.

At some point, Mr. Spieker appears to have pivoted from musical genres like dubstep and witch house to different undertakings. In a 2018 Facebook post, according to prosecutors, he advertised his money-laundering services, pitching them as being for potential clients who wanted to “STAY COMPLETELY OFF THE RADAR.” From March 2018 to June 2020, Mr. Spieker, working with Mr. Sites and others, opened 29 bank accounts and eight cryptocurrency exchange accounts, prosecutors said. His fee ranged from 4 to 12 percent of the money being laundered. Mr. Spieker’s most prominent customer, whom he described as his “whale client,” was the Eastern European organized crime member, prosecutors said. Mr. Spieker laundered $620,000 for the client, they said. Mr. Spieker is also accused of laundering more than $267,000 for the operator of a Nigeria-based “romance scam,” who used the name Mark Kindly.

Ex-Party Producer Charged in $2.7 Million Bitcoin-Laundering Scheme [NYT]

