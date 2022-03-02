Skip to main content
Ex-Goldman Partner As Good At Forging Divorce Papers As He Was At Bribing Malaysian Officials

How one man was married to three women at the same time, and how it may sink the case against his old friend.

Opencooper / CC0

To say that former Goldman Sachs partner and aspiring party planner Tim Leissner “lied a lot” may be the understatement of the century. The questions in the matter of the trial of his former colleague Roger Ng is whether that sort of lying was just S.O.P. at Goldman and therefore in some way not criminal, and of course whether so seasoned a liar like Leissner is lying now to save what’s left of his disgraced skin.

The answers to these questions are, of course, exceptionally relevant to Ng and the prosecutors seeking to nail him to the wall. As previously mentioned, however, we’re more interested not in how Leissner and Ng and Goldman may or may not have bribed and defrauded the Malaysian government, but in how Leissner managed to be married to three women at the same time, while possibly aiming for a fourth (with a religion that doesn’t frown on it quite as much as U.S. law). Allow him to explain:

Mr. Leissner said he presented the bogus divorce decree to [Kimora Lee] Simmons when the couple were about to get married in 2014. He said he downloaded the decree from a website and altered it so it appeared authentic.

“I had misled her,” said Mr. Leissner, who at the time was still married to his second wife, Judy Chan. He also testified that he had married Ms. Chan before completing the divorce from his first wife — a separation he told the court he undertook in the Dominican Republic without her knowledge.

Mr. Leissner also said he had a longstanding affair with a top female executive at a Goldman client, in violation of the bank’s policy, and said he converted to Islam in part because he might someday marry her./“I didn’t really mind what religion I had,” he said. “I did convert for the purposes of getting married.”

Truly, this is a man who knows how to close the deal. And you don’t get that far without being able to remember exactly what you told to who when.

At one point, Marc Agnifilo, the lead defense lawyer for Mr. Ng, asked Mr. Leissner: “Is it hard to keep all these lies straight?” Mr. Leissner calmly replied, “No, sir.”

Ex-Goldman Banker Testifying in 1MDB Trial Says he ‘Lied a Lot’ [NYT]

