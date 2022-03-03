Skip to main content
Wells Fargo Would Like To Keep Its Rigged Arbitration Victory, Please

Wells Fargo Would Like To Keep Its Rigged Arbitration Victory, Please

I mean, a little panel-tampering and light perjury can’t possibly render one of those things moot, right?

I mean, a little panel-tampering and light perjury can’t possibly render one of those things moot, right?

There have been a great many unflattering things said and written about Wells Fargo over the last half-dozen years. Still, Georgia state court Judge Belinda Edwards managed to top just about all of them in a 38-page order throwing out a favorable arbitration award won by the bank against a customer accusing the bank of (you’ll be surprised to hear) screwing him over. First, she found that Wells and FINRA (obviously) conspired to stack the deck in Wells’ favor with some jiggery-pokery vis-à-vis the allegedly neutral, computer-generated list of possible arbitrators. Fearing this was not enough, however, Wells went a step further, committing “fraud on the arbitration panel by procuring perjured testimony, intentionally misrepresenting the record, and refusing to turn over a key document to the Investors until after the close of evidence.”

Well. Wells has a detailed and considered response to those rather serious allegations—nay, factual findings by a judge—and it is: “Nuh uh.”

Two of the company’s business units—Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors—filed notice of their appeal in a Georgia state court on Feb. 23, according to court records…. A company spokeswoman said in a statement: “As previously stated, we disagree with the decision and are proceeding with an appeal.”

Which is all well and good, but may also have been too much for the woman charged with the nigh impossible task of keeping Wells’ name out of the mud in which it so richly deserves to reside.

Barri Rafferty, who oversaw communications and brand management, will leave May 1…. Ms. Rafferty previously ran a public relations firm and hadn’t worked in banks. She put in place an organizational structure for her group more akin to a PR agency by grouping staffers by areas of expertise. She sought to be proactive in generating positive publicity. Partway through her tenure, her purview expanded to include marketing.

Wells Fargo Appeals Ruling Alleging the Bank Gamed Arbitration Process [Barron’s]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

You Know It’s Bad When A Judge Says ‘Wells Fargo Committed Fraud’ And That’s Not The Key Issue

You also probably won’t be surprised to see our old friends at FINRA popping up.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo Employees Still Know How To (Fraudulently) Gussy Up An Application

And like some of their bad apple brethren are thusly former Wells Fargo employees now.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

So, Wells Fargo Has Gone And Lost Its Damn Mind

Is John Stumpf smoking bath salts?!?!

Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.
Banks

Wells Fargo Has Suspended Two Bankers For Possibly Doing Something So Dumb That Even Wells Fargo Has To Suspend Them

Let's just clap it out for the guys over in community lending and investment.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Desperate To Overhaul Its Risk Management Team, Wells Fargo Turns To Executive From [Checks Notes] Deutsche Bank?

You never fail to shock us with your hiring decisions, Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo Employees Turn Congress Into The HR Department They Wish They Had

But don’t worry, little stagecoach drivers: Jamie Dimon’s son-in-law is figuring out how to fix all of those broken wooden wheels.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo May Finally Get To Spend That Rainy Day Fund

All at once. In the form of some very large checks to the Justice Department and SEC.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo To Pay Employees More As Part Of Plan To Help Them Steal Less From Customers

It's one step forward...almost.