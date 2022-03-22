Skip to main content
Black Mortgage Applicants Do About As Well As Black Job Applicants At Wells Fargo

They’re apparently not as “qualified” as their white co-applicants, either.

Wells Fargo famously struggles to find enough “qualified” Black people to fill out its otherwise ambitious effort to add a bit of diversity to its overwhelmingly management white ranks. It also allegedly struggles to find Black people worthy of its peerless mortgage services.

“The disparity between Wells Fargo’s treatment of Black American applicants and non-Black American applicants is significant and shocking,” lawyers for [customer Aaron] Braxton wrote in the complaint, which includes a request that the lawsuit be certified as a class action so that any similarly harmed people can be covered by its outcome.

In fairness to Wells, it must be said that it’s not the only financial services giant to (allegedly) proceed as though the Trump administration still exists and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 doesn’t.

In 2019, [Darryl Williams] sued State Farm, accusing it of discrimination…. In 2016, [State Farm employee Carla Campbell-Jackson] was fired on the grounds that she had shared confidential information outside the company — a claim she denied. She said her firing had been the final act in a campaign by State Farm to discredit her after she raised concerns that the insurer was using fraud as a pretext to deny the insurance claims of Black customers….

She has also sued State Farm, accusing it of discrimination and retaliation. After she came across Mr. Williams’s lawsuit, she agreed to testify on his behalf.

A Black homeowner is suing Wells Fargo, claiming discrimination. [NYT]
Where State Farm Sees ‘a Lot of Fraud,’ Black Customers See Discrimination [NYT]

Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.
