Firm Founded By Friend Of Sex Criminal Wants To Help Leader Of Alleged Discriminatory Companies Buy Another Company

Twitter may not want Elon Musk to buy it, but some other people are open to it. And not just people named “Elon Musk.”

Apollo, one of the world’s largest buyout firms, has held discussions about backing a possible deal for Twitter and could provide Mr. Musk or another bidder like private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP with equity or debt to support an offer, the people said. Apollo, which owns Yahoo, has also been evaluating potential cooperation between the online-media company and Twitter, the people said. There is no guarantee Twitter would be receptive to that, or any other deal.

And, indeed, why wouldn’t you want to own a slug of a company owned and run by Elon Musk?

Lawyers for Tesla said in a Monday legal filing in Alameda County Superior Court that the EEOC opened an investigation into the car maker before the state agency did so in 2019…. Last week, a federal judge said Tesla displayed a striking indifference to complaints made by a Black former worker, Owen Diaz, who sued the company for racial discrimination. U.S. District Judge William Orrick still cut the amount of damages awarded to Mr. Diaz to $15 million from $137 million, citing legal precedent and calling the original damages excessive. Judge Orrick said he rejected Tesla’s argument that it isn’t liable and affirmed the jury’s verdict.

In fairness to it, it should be noted that Apollo knows a thing or two about troubled executives.

Apollo Global Considers Participating in a Bid for Twitter [WSJ]

Tesla Probed by EEOC Before California Sued Car Maker Over Alleged Racial Discrimination [WSJ]

