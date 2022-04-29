Skip to main content
Ripping Off Your Fellow Creditors Disqualifies You From Bankruptcy Committees And Maybe From Running A Hedge Fund, But Not From Being A Lawyer

Six months’ suspension for six months in jail, apparently.

Former hedge fund manager Dan Kamensky will never serve on a creditors’ committee in a bankruptcy proceeding ever again. This seems reasonable enough, given that last time he did he successfully bullied his bank into not outbidding him for things his fellow creditors were selling, but was unsuccessful in bullying them into keeping quiet about it, meaning he missed Thanksgiving and Hannukah last year on account of being in prison.

Relatedly, Kamensky—who, like his father and father-in-law, is a lawyer and thus who presumably should have known better—is no longer allowed to appear is a lawyer in front of the Securities and Exchange Commission. And if the SEC has its druthers, he won’t ever run a hedge fund again, either. But if you’re looking for a disgraced ex-hedge fund manager felon to write you a will, handle your divorce or sue the guy who rear-ended you, you’re in luck.

A New York appellate court has signed off on a six-month retroactively applied suspension for hedge fund founder and one-time Simpson Thacher & Bartlett attorney, Daniel Kamensky, according to a Thursday order…. “I am gratified that I will have the ability to continue to practice law in the near future,” Kamensky said in an email Thursday.

Law license suspension finalized for N.Y. hedge fund founder Kamensky [Reuters]

