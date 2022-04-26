Warren Buffett’s Charitable Willingness To Dine With Likes Of David Einhorn, Crypto Folks Is At Its End

If you aren’t able to make it to this weekend’s Buffettstock’s Back festivities, fear not: It won’t be your only opportunity to hear the great man’s thoughts (and maybe apply for a job) this year. As long as you prequalify.

Bidders can submit offers starting on June 12 for a chance to bring as many as seven guests to dine with the billionaire investor at Smith & Wollensky in New York, according to a statement Monday…. Winning bids have topped $1 million since 2008…. The auction’s bidding starts at $25,000 and bidders must be pre-qualified.

Now, Buffett’s 91 and not interested in any surgical approach to immortality, so these opportunities won’t be around forever. In fact, they won’t be around even next year. Better dig deep.

Buffett has been hosting the lunch annually since 2000, with a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Glide called this year’s event the “grand finale.”

We guess he really doesn’t want to hear any more about cryptocurrencies. Anyway, there’s always self-proclaimed Oracle of Omaha successor Bill Ackman, we guess.

