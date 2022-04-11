Will Antitrust Make Lyft Take A Hike?

Lyft and Uber have changed the landscape of getting from point A to B without a car — at this point, I do a double take when I see taxis lined up. But disruptive practices don’t always work to consumer benefit. For a while now, the legal status of those who work for Lyft and Uber, be they independent contractors or employees, has troubled waters for the companies. Now, the threat of antitrust may lay on the horizon.

For all three of the antitrust lovers among you, I’d recommend you check this out. It is definitely a bit of a read, but the author goes over how the appified gig economy has antitrust consequences at its roots and branches. If there is a time to do it, it is probably about half past now-ish. Biden has been boosting the trust bustin’ effort and recently had a bit of glee at Amazon’s expense.

I’m not sure what the outcome of this will be, but I hope something substantial comes of it. I already feel like the Pepperidge Farms mascot when current prices make me think of the good ol’ times.

The Antitrust Case Against Gig Economy Labor Platforms [LPE Project]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.