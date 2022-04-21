Tesla Shareholders Can’t Legally Force Elon Musk To Shut Up

It’s hard to say the richest person in the world has particularly bad days. But the week since Elon Musk announced his completely non-trolling offer to buy Twitter frankly could have gone better for him. Twitter announced it would rather drink hemlock than become the plaything of its most critical fan. Then he had to admit that California’s little probe into racial discrimination at Tesla wasn’t a one-off, what with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission having gotten there first—after a federal judge found that, yea, Tesla was definitely racially discriminating.

Luckily for Musk, you don’t become the richest person in the world by chalking up very many long losing streaks.

A federal judge in California has rejected a request from shareholders in a lawsuit to force Elon Musk stop talking about his 2018 tweets in which he said he had the funding to make Tesla a private company…. [U.S. District Judge Edward] Chen wrote that the trial has been rescheduled for early next year, and that publicity during or just before a trial is a larger concern. He also wrote that the jury would be drawn from a large metro area, and that Musk's comments are consistent with public positions in another related court case.

Tesla late Wednesday reported a record profit of $3.3 billion for the first three months of the year and signaled that vehicle production would keep growing despite shutdowns in China. Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company likely would produce more than 1.5 million vehicles in 2022, up 60% over last year. Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said that investors were relieved by Mr. Musk’s upbeat comments about production in Shanghai. Manufacturing in Tesla’s Shanghai factory was suspended in late March after the city imposed shutdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus.

And we all know how much he hates those, although we’re unlikely to hear much about it from the self-proclaimed free-speech warrior in this case.

Judge rejects gag order in suit over 2018 Elon Musk tweets [ABC News]

Tesla Stock Price Climbs After Record Earnings Report [WSJ]

