Skip to main content
If You Were In Any Doubt That Giving Kim Jong Un Pointers On Skirting Sanctions With Crypto, Doubt No More

If You Were In Any Doubt That Giving Kim Jong Un Pointers On Skirting Sanctions With Crypto, Doubt No More

Learn the lesson now that Virgil Griffith is learning the hard way.

http://www.president.go.kr/ Cheongwadae / Blue House, KOGL Type 1 <http://www.kogl.or.kr/open/info/license_info/by.do>, via Wikimedia Commons

Learn the lesson now that Virgil Griffith is learning the hard way.

Cryptocurrencies are not yet illegal in this country. Teaching the North Koreans how to use them to evade U.S. sanctions? Yea, that definitely is.

A cryptocurrency expert who gave a presentation in North Korea on how to use blockchain technology to evade U.S. sanctions was sentenced to 63 months in prison Tuesday….

[Virgil] Griffith said at his sentencing that he has since realized that his actions were wrong…. “I have learned my lesson,” he said.

You’d think that would be a lesson learned before the age of, say, 36, and also without the bother of an arrest and five years in prison, but, hey, I guess we’re all learning.

Cryptocurrency Guru Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Prison Over North Korea Trip [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

litecoin
Cryptocurrencies

If You Believe Walmart Is About To Begin Accepting Litecoin, Well, I’ve Got Some, Uh, Litecoin To Sell You

The old is new again and again and again. And Steve Cohen and Cathie Wood want more of it.

gamestop
News

SEC Drags GameStop Wash Traders For Dirty Deeds

There was at least one thing you allegedly couldn’t do during the madness.

russian soldier
News

The U.S. Economy’s Gonna Be Fine. The Russian Economy?

Yea, not so much.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Couples Fighting Over Fake Currency Best Suited For Buying Fake Fake Art

And other tales of late American capitalism.

By AntanaCoins (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Ex-Goldman Sachs Trader’s D.J.’ing Business Financed By (Alleged) Crypto Money Laundering Business

No, we’re not talking about David Solomon.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Bankrupt Crypto Platform Says Its Only Problem Was Hiring A Guy Who Broke Out Of Jail

The court-appointed examiner is not so sure.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Report: Things More Or Less Perfect For Money Laundering Used To Launder A Lot Of Money

Decentralized finance and cryptocurrency are a criminal’s perfect match.

By US government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Gary Gensler Stands Astride History Yelling Stop

Actually, he’s not saying anything. Just suing.