Opening Bell: 4. 12.22
Consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, slightly hotter than expected and the highest since 1981 [CNBC]
Excluding food and energy, the CPI increased 6.5%, in line with the expectation…. Core inflation appeared to be ebbing, rising 0.3% for the month, less than the 0.5% estimate….
“The big news in the March report was that core price pressures finally appear to be moderating,” wrote Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. Hunter said he thinks the March increase will “mark the peak” for inflation as year-over-year comparisons drive the numbers lower and energy prices subside.
Bonds Extend Rout as Traders Crank Up Bets on Bigger Rate Hikes [Bloomerg]
Some investors are starting to contemplate the possibility of markets moving even further to price in a single 75-basis-point hike…. “I think if we get a large beat in U.S. CPI, then the market will start to price in that possibility, especially if core is strong,” said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho International Plc. He added that his own view is that money markets will hold around the 50 basis-point mark.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank Shares Tumble After Capital Group Dumps Shares [WSJ]
Capital Group added to stakes in both banks in 2020, when the global economy was hit and then rebounded from Covid-19 lockdowns. It eventually accumulated more than 5%, according to FactSet. No other investor held 5% or more in either stock, according to the data provider…. The sales in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are the second by a major investor in the banks in recent months. Cerberus Capital Management in January sold a chunk of its stake in both banks. When it bought the stakes in 2017, Cerberus hoped a pickup in the German economy would help the lenders, which could eventually merge and become a powerhouse.
If Crypto Can’t Be Used to Evade Russian Sanctions, What Is the Point? [WSJ]
With U.S. lawmakers warning that cryptocurrencies could be used to bypass sanctions and many nations now aware of the perils of depending on currencies weaponized by Western governments, it is remarkable that prices aren’t reflecting the possibility of higher crypto adoption.
The likely explanation is that there isn’t much of any…. Whatever financial backdoor crypto offers, it doesn’t even seem to be big enough for expert sanction evaders.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties [BBC News]
Officials confirmed the three [including Johnson’s wife, Carrie] had received notification of the fines from the Met, following an investigation into illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns…. The Met is investigating alleged Covid law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street….
“The fact that the prime minister and his chancellor then lied about it, and would have continued to do so if the police hadn't intervened, is truly shameless.”
New York Lets ‘Fearless Girl’ Hold Her Ground, for Now [NYT]
The popular “Fearless Girl” sculpture will continue to stand outside the New York Stock Exchange after city officials voted on Monday to extend the sculpture’s temporary permit for 11 months. This decision comes with the stipulation that the city, the owner of the sculpture and the artist return in six months with a process for deciding the artwork’s ultimate fate…. The statue’s popularity certainly weighed on the Public Design Commission vote, as did the ongoing legal dispute over the copyright and trademark agreements between State Street and the “Fearless Girl” sculptor, Kristen Visbal. In 2019, the company sued the artist, claiming breach of those agreements and saying that Visbal caused “substantial and irreparable harm” to “Fearless Girl” by selling replicas of the bronze.