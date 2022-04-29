Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 4.29.22

Opening Bell: 4.29.22

Rueful Robinhood; China trouble; Cathie Wood’s latest catastrophe; and more!

Daderot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Rueful Robinhood; China trouble; Cathie Wood’s latest catastrophe; and more!

Robinhood shares fall as retail brokerage reports shrinking revenue, fewer active users [CNBC]
“Our larger customers are still remaining active, but we are seeing more pronounced declines from those that have lower balances,” CEO Vlad Tenev said on a conference call with investors and analysts. “With the uncertainty in the market, our customers became more cautious with their portfolios….”
For the three months ended March 31, Robinhood said its loss narrowed to $392 million, or 45 cents per share, from a loss of $1.4 billion, or $6.26 per share, a year ago. Revenue fell 43% from a year ago to $299 million.

China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic [Bloomberg]
“China can’t afford a massive outflow of capital right now,” said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Natixis SA chief Asia Pacific economist. “The PBOC may mitigate the yuan move lightly because they have a clear memory of 2015. They will do their best not to be seen as pushing capital controls, especially ahead of the 20th Party Congress….” China’s stocks are tumbling and its government bonds no longer offer carry over comparable Treasuries, diminishing the appeal of yuan-denominated assets. Covid lockdowns and a slowing property market are darkening the outlook for the economy, with one recent forecast calling for sub-4% growth this year. Chinese state media last week said slowing exports, a hawkish Federal Reserve and capital outflows from emerging markets will weaken the yuan this year.

China Plans Reprieve for Tech Giants, Including Delaying New Rules, as Economy Slows [WSJ]
Regulators are planning to hold off on new rules that limit the time young people spend on mobile apps, according to one of the people, while another person said that Beijing is considering pushing some of its biggest tech companies to offer 1% equity stakes to the state and give the government a direct role in corporate decisions…. Any loosening of regulations for the tech sector would underscore the importance of economic stability for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a key political year in which he is expected to break with recent precedent and seek a third term in power.

Musk’s Ties to China Could Create Headaches for Twitter [NYT]
Like all foreign investors in China, he operates Tesla at the pleasure of the Chinese authorities, who have shown a willingness to influence or punish companies that cross political red lines. Even Apple, the world’s most valuable company, has given in to Chinese demands, including censoring its App Store.
Mr. Musk’s extensive investments in China could be at risk if Twitter upsets the Communist Party state, which has banned the platform at home but used it extensively to push Beijing’s foreign policy around the globe — often with false or misleading information.

Elon Musk Sells $8.5 Billion of Tesla Shares After Deal to Buy Twitter [WSJ]
He is on the hook to come up with $21 billion in cash to finance the Twitter deal. That funding plan also includes borrowing $12.5 billion from loans backed by more than $62.5 billion worth of Tesla shares that he owns. Tesla and several banks have put in place rules that would require him to put up more collateral if the company’s share price falls.

Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast [Bloomberg]
Teladoc, a former stay-at-home winner, extended a slump that’s wiped out nearly 90% of its value since a record high set in February 2021…. Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC is Teladoc’s largest shareholder, with a 12% stake worth about $652 million, well below Wednesday’s $1.1 billion valuation…. Wood’s funds added to their positions in Teladoc on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the telemedicine provider’s report.

Related

(Getty Images)
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 2.8.22

Softbank loses and wins (barely); KKR kills it; Cathie Wood cuts Twitter; Manafort’s banker follows him to prison; and more!

st pete
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 10.7.21

Deal on default; inflation spreads to Blighty; Cathie Wood moving to… St. Petersburg? And more!

grand tetons
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 8.24.21

Jackson Hole calling (virtually); another space SPAC; China troubles; Elon Musk thinks Elon Musk’s self-driving software sucks; and more!

peloton
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 4.13.22

Fed number two, take two; HSBC hiring; Peloton putsch; cackling at Cathie Wood; and more!

MarkCarneySexPistol
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 8.2.18

BoE pushing rates; China pushing back, Elon Musk just pushing; "Masturdating"; and more!

ElonMusktoinnette
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 8.8.18

China fires back; Elon spouts off; Crypto goes down; Arsenal FC still crap; Broken vagina woman shares all;' and more!

Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 9.29.15

Commodities crisis; Trump hearts hedge funds; Private equity snapping up troubled home mortgages; China's national judicial examination asks lawyers, "Who do you save in fire, mom or girlfriend?"; and more.

ZuckerWolf
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 8.1.18

Facebook getting tough; Fed getting chill; Trump and China getting hot; Stolen shark getting returned; and more!