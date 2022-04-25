Skip to main content
Gabe Plotkin Backtracking On Fee Reset Faster Than He’s Losing Money

Gabe Plotkin Backtracking On Fee Reset Faster Than He’s Losing Money

Actually, yea, that was a really stupid idea. Totally. Just, like, forget about it and stuff.

Dicoplio Family, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Actually, yea, that was a really stupid idea. Totally. Just, like, forget about it and stuff.

As we’ve mentioned, with one somewhat notable exception, Gabe Plotkin has nary put a foot wrong in his career as a hedge-fund manager—even taking into account his battering at the hands of the Redditor hordes early last year. Well, he sure has stepped in it now.

Given the nightmares his Melvin Capital Management suffered both last and now this year, Plotkin wanted a mulligan. A do-over. Sure, he was willing to make a few sacrifices in exchange for it: lower fees (for a little while, anyway), easier redemption terms, a promise to keep things a bit smaller. What do you say, dear clients?

Quite a bit, as it happens, but it all boils down to: Plotkin may want a mulligan, but his investors want their goddamned money back.

“I am sorry. I got this one wrong. I made a mistake. I apologize,” wrote the hedge-fund mogul…. “Some of you feel that we were not being a good partner. Upon reflection, you are right,” Plotkin wrote.

Investors were left scratching their heads after the initial note. But now they’re more confused than ever, sources told The Post. One investor griped that the email was “f***ing wacky.” This investor added he had “no clue what the email actually meant.”

“I just want my money back,” the investor fumed.

Well, don’t you worry, Mr. Unnamed Investor. Plotkin has heard you loud and almost clear, and he’s gonna cook something up you’ll love, promise. If you can’t forget about the half of your money Plotkin’s lost over the last year-plus, let’s at least all forget about this whole unpleasant resetting-of-the-high-water-mark thing.

“In hindsight and despite our intentions, we recognize now that we focused on future returns and team continuity without sufficient consideration of your investment losses….” Plotkin wrote in Sunday’s missive that even though there was “sufficient interest and critical mass” to move forward with the plan, he was set on finding a more “balanced” solution in the next two to three weeks.

Melvin Capital’s Gabe Plotkin apologizes for losses to investors — who want their money back [N.Y. Post]
Plotkin Apologizes for Fund Reboot as Clients Await Better Plan [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

gamestop
Hedge Funds

Gabe Plotkin Wants A Mulligan

And he’d like the people half of whose money he’s lost to pay for it.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

The Redditors Have Finally Gotten To Gabe Plotkin

To mark the one-year anniversary of his humiliation, the Melvin Capital chief is launching the “I’ve Lost My Nerve” Fund.

odey
Hedge Funds

Crispin Odey, Gabe Plotkin Going In Very Different Directions

Investors with either of them are still in the red, but only one is still stockpiling scarlet ink.

kengriffin
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Knows A Good Deal When He Sees One

Gabe Plotkin, not so much.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

It Sure Is A Good Thing Gabe Plotkin Made $846 Million Last Year

It’s good to be able to afford to lose $460 million on a Reddit-driven short squeeze if, in fact, you are going to lose $460 million on a Reddit-driven short-squeeze.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

Melvin Capital Needs No Historic Short Squeeze To Lose A Bunch Of Money

Gabe Plotkin’s comeback proves short-lived, much to Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin’s chagrin.

robinhood
News

Robinhood Can’t Be Sued, Can Lose Lots Of Money

Melvin Capital, too.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

Goofballs Still Burning Melvin Capital, Et. Al.

GameStop may not be selling weed or ice cream or dog food, but it and its ilk are certainly selling a lot of stock.