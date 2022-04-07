May Amazon Just Should Have Released That Third-Party Data Report

Amazon says it’s not mining it’s third-party sellers’ data so as to better undercut them and put them out of business. Says it held a full internal inquiry into the whole matter, which proved much ado about nothing, whatever those muckrakers at The Wall Street Journal maliciously suggest. Absolutely nothing to see here, especially not the results of that internal investigation. Move on.

Well, Gary Gensler’s not exactly one to just move on at the good word and reassurances of big tech, or big anything, for that matter. So, actually, Mr. Bezos, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman and his possibly soon-to-be-augmented fellows think they might just have a closer look. You know, just to be sure.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing how the technology giant—the largest U.S. e-commerce retailer and cloud-computing company—handled disclosures of its employees’ use of data from sellers on its e-commerce platform, the people said. The SEC’s enforcement division has asked for emails and communications from several senior Amazon executives, according to one of the people…. The SEC’s probe has been under way for more than a year, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

SEC Is Investigating How Amazon Disclosed Business Practices [WSJ]

