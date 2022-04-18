Skip to main content
Supreme Court May Get The SEC Off Elon Musk’s Case

Supreme Court May Get The SEC Off Elon Musk’s Case

Someone else is doing a better job of fighting regulator-mandated speech restrictions than the world’s richest man.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Someone else is doing a better job of fighting regulator-mandated speech restrictions than the world’s richest man.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, futurist, subway inventor, lover and the richest man in the world, Tesla, et. al., chief Elon Musk fancies himself a free-speech warrior. It’s why he’s so generously put up so much of his wealth to turn Twitter into even more of a cesspool than it already is, and it’s why he’s so (in his own mind) valiantly (if not entirely seriously) fighting against that agreement he signed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You know, the one that imposed exactly the kind of restrictions on his tweets that he’s railing against at Twitter.

All that being said, maybe he’s not totally wrong? And it’s not us saying that: It might be the Supreme Court.

The new case concerns Barry D. Romeril, a former Xerox executive whom the S.E.C. accused of participating in a scheme to mislead investors. He settled the case in 2003 without admitting or denying the accusations; paid more than $5 million, much of it reimbursed by Xerox; and agreed to the agency’s take-it-or-leave-it condition that he stay forever silent about any shortcomings in the government’s case…. A unanimous three-judge panel of the court ruled for the agency. “A defendant who is insistent on retaining the right to publicly deny the allegations against him has the right to litigate and defend against the charges,” Judge Denny Chin wrote for the panel. “Romeril elected not to litigate….”

“To impose a speech ban as an element of a settlement is, in my view, unconstitutional,” [Romeril’s lawyer Floyd Abrams] said. “The idea that the government is demanding an enforceable promise not to speak ill of it is really troubling.”

The Supreme Court will decide whether to hear the case, Romeril v. Securities and Exchange Commission, No. 21-1284, in the coming months. The justices grant review in very few cases, but the question this one presents may intrigue them, as lower courts have adopted differing approaches to so-called gag orders in settlement agreements with the government.

Can the S.E.C. Require ‘Gag Orders’ When It Settles Cases? [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Elon Musk Smoking
News

Elon Musk Asks Court To Allow SEC To Force Him Out As Tesla CEO

That’s probably not what he thinks he’s asking for, but it is.

This is just the appetizer.
News

Elon Musks Asks Judge To Let Him Ignore SEC Settlement That He’s Been Ignoring Anyway

Any other outcome would amount to intolerable persecution of a billionaire.

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Supreme Court: Disgorgement Still A Thing, But Not As Much Of A Thing As SEC Would Like

The real winner here is John Roberts, who made everyone happy. Except Clarence Thomas.

kimbal musk
News

SEC Legally Allowed To Continue Harassing Elon Musk, Does So

Gary Gensler & co. are upping the ante to “insider trading.”

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

SEC Going Back For Umpteenth Round With Elon Musk

Seems combustible solar panels sold by public companies are the kind of thing the regulator wants to look into.

Elon Musk Smoking
News

You Know, It’s Almost Like Elon Musk Doesn’t Want To Win His Twitter Fight Against The SEC

Trolling trumps triumph, apparently.

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Someone Else Doesn’t Like Elon Musk’s Tweets

Nor, for that matter, is Congress particularly amused by Jack Dorsey’s.

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Supreme Court To Consider Whether Financial Fraudsters Should Be Allowed To Just, You Know, Get Away With It

The perfect High Court Tuesday for Donald Trump’s America.