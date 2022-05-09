Skip to main content
Inflation Forcing Hedge Fund Manager’s Wife To Iron Own Clothes, Use More Cabs, Shop At Farmers’ Market

Inflation Forcing Hedge Fund Manager’s Wife To Iron Own Clothes, Use More Cabs, Shop At Farmers’ Market

Well, inflation and a lavish renovation of her new house.

Peulle, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Well, inflation and a lavish renovation of her new house.

Rising inflation is forcing many of us to make hard choices, as soaring gas, electricity and food prices take a bite even from those whose paychecks have also enjoyed a bit of inflation themselves. Why, just consider the sad case of Jessica Keplinger of the Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames, London.

The interior designer, who is married to a hedge fund manager Werner, also told The Times she would swap her weekly £18 vegetable box for shopping at Ocado, and stop getting regular takeaways from upmarket restaurant Hakkasan….

During the interview, she explained she planned to give up her Audi A3, which she's mainly been using for the school run.

Instead, she said she would look at hiring a Tesla for car journeys in order to cut costs.

The struggle is real, you guys, and the worst thing is that’s not even the half of it.

In an interview which went viral over the weekend, Jessica Keplinger, 38, from London, explained her cost-cutting plans, which included trading her £40,000 full-time nanny for a £10,000 au-pair for her son Teddy, three… She also revealed her plans to visit her local farmers' market and iron her own clothes.

And it’s all because of that damned inflation.

The mother-of-one revealed that one of her main reasons for cutting back was that she and her husband had spent 'huge sums' moving from a three-bedroom flat in West Hampstead to a four-bedroom house in Kingston-Upon-Thames./The couple had ambitions to renovate the kitchen and add an extension, however building and labour costs were above their £100,000 budget.

When will the suffering end?

'We're ditching the £40,000 nanny, for a £10,000 au pair': Wife of hedge fund manager is branded 'entitled' after sharing plans to combat cost of living crisis - from ironing her own clothes to giving up the Audi for a hired Tesla [Daily Mail]
We’re swapping a £40k nanny for a £10k au pair: preparing for the cost of living squeeze [The Times]
Inflation Eclipses April’s Wage Gains [WSJ]

Related

gucci bag
Hedge Funds

How Many Shoes, Handbags Can $3 Billion Buy? Stephanie Erklentz Coleman May Be Tring To Find Out

It was a good year for Tiger Global’s Chase Coleman, which means it was a good year makers and sellers of designer goods, as well.

trumptower
Hedge Funds

RenTech Co-Founder Just Realized What It Will Mean If His Money Helps Take Down Donald Trump In November

Coincidentally, there’s a real bargain for 3,000 lavish square feet in Trump Tower right now.

gulfstreamg450
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Manager’s Dog Travels In Higher Style Than He Does

British Airways is a perfectly nice airline, but this is ridiculous.

220cps
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Uncharacteristically Agrees To Share Piece Of Property With Other Rich People

He’s probably got a private elevator at 220 CPS, so it’s OK.

timessquare
Hedge Funds

SALTing The Earth: Hedge Fund Party Moves To Desolate, Deserted Manhattan

Anthony Scaramucci’s gonna fix the place right up, just like he did for the White House Communications Office.

carltongardens
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Will Never Have To Suffer The Indignity Of A Five-Star London Hotel Again

He’s looking forward to the welcome baskets from his new neighbors, the entire Royal Family.

HelpWanted
Hedge Funds

That Is A ‘Help Wanted’ Sign You See Outside Point72 London

Stevie C is looking for some quanty blokes.

london at night
Hedge Funds

Compensation Watch: Balyasny, Elliott, Winton

Good news for some!