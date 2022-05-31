Skip to main content
Jeez, If You Didn’t Know Any Better, You’d Almost Say Deutsche Bank Looks Like A Criminal Organization

Jeez, If You Didn’t Know Any Better, You’d Almost Say Deutsche Bank Looks Like A Criminal Organization

What with all of the cops crawling all over the place and all.

Nordenfan, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

What with all of the cops crawling all over the place and all.

Last time, four years had passed between police raids of Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt’s financial district. This time, it only took four weeks.

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday morning entered the twin towers where Germany’s largest lender is headquartered, as well as the nearby premises of DWS Group, according to a statement from the prosecutor…. The raid involved about 50 people including staff from watchdog BaFin, one person said. It’s targeting as-yet-unidentified DWS staff and executives….

The latest raid comes about a month after Deutsche Bank’s headquarters were searched over suspicions that it was too late in reporting potential money laundering.

Speaking of things that are becoming customary, this particular round of sirens and flashing lights on the Taunusanlage marks yet another German investigation into a German company sparked by an American investigation in said German company.

The Frankfurt prosecutor said it started its investigation in January, triggered by reports on [former DWS sustainability chief Desiree] Fixler’s claims. It since found sufficient indications that “contrary to the statements in the sales prospectuses of DWS funds, ESG factors actually only played a role in a minority of investments.”

Deutsche Bank, DWS Raided Over Allegations of Greenwashing [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

deutsche bank
Banks

It Sure Is Handy That The German Police Already Know Where Deutsche Bank Keeps Its Suspicious Activity Reports

Because they’re back for another look.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Disappointed Regulator Outsources More Of Deutsche Bank’s Anti-Money Laundering To KPMG

It’s almost as if five years of stern warnings and meaningful shakes of the head haven’t gotten through yet.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

Deutsche Bank Lie About Progress In A Key Area? Impossible!

The Germans are alleged to not be taking ESG terribly seriously.

wirecard
Banks

Sinking Bank Throws Life Preserver To Drowning Fraudulent Payments Company

The inevitable Deutsche Bank-Wirecard hookup is nearly here.

jail
Banks

Prosecutors Successfully Spoof Spoofer To Prison

And even more successfully cite the specter of reefer madness.

commerz
Banks

Commerz, Deutsche Money Management Arm Fire Auditor In Case They Decide To Sue It

Anyone can audit them, but there’s only one auditor they’re thinking about suing.

(Getty Images)
Banks

In Retrospect, Deutsche Bank Sees Something Fishy About This Paul Manafort Character

Probably shoulda done something about them at the time, but, you know, everyone makes mistakes. ‘Specially Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

Deutsche Bank May Have Managed To Break Its Deal With The Justice Department Literally Before The Ink Was Dry

If any bank could do it, the Germans are it.