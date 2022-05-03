Skip to main content
Citigroup’s Still Got Some Risk Control Work To Do

Citigroup’s Still Got Some Risk Control Work To Do

Another day, another fat finger.

Another day, another fat finger.

You’d think, given its recent disastrous history with fat fingers and the brutal consequences flowing therefrom, Citigroup traders would be extra-special super-duper careful when inputting orders these days. Alas, it seems as though Jane Fraser’s typing lessons haven’t fully sunk in.

Trading was briefly suspended in several European markets on Monday morning, after leading share indices recorded sudden steep declines. One of the hardest hit was Sweden’s benchmark OMX 30 index, which fell by nearly 8%, but recouped most of the losses and ended the day 1.9% lower…. “This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction,” the New York-based bank said in a statement on Monday night. “Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it.”

Citigroup has a history of untimely errors. In 2020, it was ordered by regulators to clean up systems meant to safeguard the bank and its clients and fined $400 million. It is spending billions of dollars to transform its technology and inner workings, a cost that has investors anxious. Chief Executive Jane Fraser has said it is the bank’s top priority to get it right.

Citigroup says trader made error behind ‘flash crash’ in Europe [Guardian]
Citigroup Sales Hit European Stock Markets With ‘Flash Crash’ [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

citi-frown
Banks

Citi’s S****y Risk Controls Prove Fatal To Marianne Lake’s Ambitions

It was a risk she could neither account for nor do anything about.

citi-frown
Banks

Simply Being Citigroup An Offense Carrying A Nine-Figure Fine

And that doesn’t even take into account the QAnon guy.

citi-frown
Banks

Citigroup Super Psyched About Worst Quarter Ever

Mike Corbat & co. could not be more excited about this $22 billion write-down.

citi-frown
Banks

Citi So Spooked By Lawsuit It Panicked, Just Repaid Everyone, Now Wants Money Back

That’s how it’s supposed to work, right?

citi-frown
Banks

Citi Mexico Unit Has Final Bout Of Montezuma’s Revenge

Banamex USA’s final gift to Mike Corbat is a $97.4 million bill from Jeff Sessions.

citi-frown
Banks

Beneficiary Of Citi Screw Up Was Totally Talking About Another Mistake When She Found Out About Payment

Really, it was about someone fucking up on our side. Honest.

citi-horror
Banks

“Panicked” Citi Trader Might Have Kinda Sorta Crashed The Pound

Proving that robots still haven't truly mastered the human art of fucking things up.

citi-frown
Banks

Citi Stupidity Clause Now Standard Feature Of Debt Deals

Never again will a bank have to admit how bad at banking it is in court, at least on this matter.