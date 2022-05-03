Skip to main content
Frankfurt Police Making The Rounds Of All The Banks

Frankfurt Police Making The Rounds Of All The Banks

It’s nice that they’re all so close together, and maybe also committing the same crimes.

7C0, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

It’s nice that they’re all so close together, and maybe also committing the same crimes.

Boy, the Frankfurter Polizei sure are busy these days.

German prosecutors are carrying out a raid on the Frankfurt offices of Morgan Stanley as part of their wider probe into the controversial Cum-Ex scandal that robbed tax payers of billions of euros…. More than 75 officers are taking part in the action…. They raided Barclays Plc’s Frankfurt offices in March days after Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch premises were hit.

Morgan Stanley Raided in Frankfurt in Tax Fraud Investigation [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

paul mora
Banks

Cum-Ex Banker Not Gonna Come To Germany

It’s a bad idea for a whole lot of reasons and you can’t make him, as long as he remains marooned in the south Pacific.

(Getty Images)
Banks

Jamie Dimon Is A Pretty Permissive Babysitter, It Turns Out

He really let the kids run wild on their devices without even a glance.

deutsche bank
Banks

It Sure Is Handy That The German Police Already Know Where Deutsche Bank Keeps Its Suspicious Activity Reports

Because they’re back for another look.

By Thomas Wolf (Der Wolf im Wald) (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

For Big Banks, Frankfurt Is Brexit's Wurst-Case Scenario

If Theresa May forces you to stop being her neighbor, you’re not gonna like where you’re going.

dubai
Hedge Funds

No Morals, No Mayfair: A Tax-Advantaged Hedge Fund Manager’s Lament

Dubai’s nice and all, but kind of boring. Also he’d like his $500 million back.

By Swiss Banker [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Israeli Bank Very Impressed By How Nazi Banks Did Things

Bank Hapoalim went native in Switzerland.

By Federal Bureau of Prisons (http://www.bop.gov/locations/index.jsp) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

83-Year-Old Gets Four Years For Crimes Of All Panama Papers Characters

‘It’s not even a close question that von der Goltz be incarcerated.’

News

Tax-Evasion Bankers: The World’s Second-Oldest Profession

Tracing its roots to the great state of New Jersey!