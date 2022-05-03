Frankfurt Police Making The Rounds Of All The Banks

Boy, the Frankfurter Polizei sure are busy these days.

German prosecutors are carrying out a raid on the Frankfurt offices of Morgan Stanley as part of their wider probe into the controversial Cum-Ex scandal that robbed tax payers of billions of euros…. More than 75 officers are taking part in the action…. They raided Barclays Plc’s Frankfurt offices in March days after Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch premises were hit.

Morgan Stanley Raided in Frankfurt in Tax Fraud Investigation [Bloomberg]

