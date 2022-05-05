Skip to main content
Bonus Watch ’22: You Didn’t Spend All Of Your 2021 Windfall Already, Did You?

Bonus Watch ’22: You Didn’t Spend All Of Your 2021 Windfall Already, Did You?

Because this years’ is gonna be a lot more modest, and feel even more so.

Because this years’ is gonna be a lot more modest, and feel even more so.

Back in March, the man responsible for keeping tabs on all the taxes New York State enjoys when Wall Street has a bumper year offered an ominous prediction: This year’s bonuses would pale in comparison to last year’s. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli warned I-bankers that they’d probably have to make due with about 17% less in ’22.

Well, compensation consultants Johnson Associates also make it their business to know how enticing incentive packages will be, and they think DiNapoli is being downright bullish.

Johnson associates projects bank underwriters will see bonuses slump 35% to 40% — essentially taking bonuses to 2020 levels…. “Deals and IPOs are cyclical — we were expecting a hangover for 2022 but it’s worse than imagined,” Alan Johnson of Johnson Associates told The Post. “That’s brought deal making to a stop — and on top of that there’s a good chance we’re going into a recession.”

Johnson is quick to note that even a minimal dropoff in pay will feel dramatic given record inflation. “If pay is down 15% that’s going to feel like 22% or 23%,” Johnson adds.

As usual, there’s a way to avoid an even colder winter than the temperatures suggest, and that’s to get a new job—preferably in private equity.

Bonuses at hedge fund and large private equity firms are expected to stay largely flat as investors look to these alternative investments amid challenging market conditions. Asset management professionals, and those working with ultra higher net worth individuals, will see a decline of around 10% to 15%.... Equities traders will see a more modest bump of 5% to 10% this year. Fixed income, which reported disappointing earnings across the board in 2021, is expected to make up for last year’s losses — with traders making 15% to 20% more this year.

Wall Street bonuses could plummet as much as 40 percent this year [N.Y. Post]

Related

shreddeddollars
Private Equity

Bonus Watch ’20: Your Year-End Windfall Is Looking Sickly

Coronavirus has a 10-month incubation period in bonus checks.

This would be a start. By The original uploader was Hephaestos at English Wikipedia (Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Bonus Watch ’20: Hedge Funders > I-Bankers > Commercial Bankers

For all of them, however things will be < 2019.

billion dollars
Private Equity

Have You Considered A Job In Private Equity?

Because you definitely should.

Getty Images
News

Bonus Watch ’22: Winter Is Coming

Luckily, your 20% bonus increase last year should keep you warm during the hard times.

frankenstein
Banks

Bonus Watch ’20: Your Bonus Is No Torches And Pitchforks At Your Front Door

BriMoy & co. are gonna hold on to what’s rightfully yours for your own good.

News

Bonus Watch '16: London Bankers Predict They Should Get Jobs In Private Equity

If yearly take-home factors into their job satisfaction.

News

Compensation Watch ‘16: Wilmer Flores et. al.

You're not the only ones having a rough year.

russian soldier
News

The U.S. Economy’s Gonna Be Fine. The Russian Economy?

Yea, not so much.