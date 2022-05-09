Point72 Employees Eager To Get Yelled At For Messing Up Two Jobs

The New York Mets are good. This may come as a surprise to the casual-or-less baseball observer, given that most Mets news that reaches the broader consciousness tends to be of the “mascot giving fans the finger” variety. But the numbers bear it out: While the Mets are not even the best team in their own city nor in the National League, they do enjoy the largest lead over the divisional rivals of any club in the majors.

Likewise, Point72 Capital Management is not the best hedge fund out there. As the Mets lag the Yankees and Dodger, so too does Steve Cohen’s other shop lag the likes of Citadel, Millennium Management and Balyasny Asst Management. But, like the Mets, it’s still one of the best hedge funds out there. And this overlap in results may not be accidental, or merely the result of Cohen’s expensive loyalty to old friends, as the two ostensibly separate entities essentially share an org chart.

Longtime Mets fan Mark Brubaker, who oversees a staff of hundreds as Point72’s chief technology officer, is listed on the Mets’ front-office roster as their CTO. Steve Canna, Point72’s head of tax, is the Mets’ CFO and treasurer. Point72’s heads of human resources, data solutions and data engineering also work for the Mets, and other employees have been temporarily loaned out to the team for specific projects…. Warsaw-based data engineer Mateusz Tomżyński, who was hired away from Accenture by Point72, wrote in a December LinkedIn post announcing his move: “I’m happy to join Point72 and New York Mets Teams!”… Some have been less public about their dual roles. Point72 Human Resources head Ariel Speicher also runs HR for the Mets, people familiar with the matter said. One of the people said Speicher provides leadership for both HR departments and has strong deputies at each. Other crossover employees include Point72’s head of infrastructure engineering, head of technical recruitment and global head of end-user support.

Now, Cohen & co. know what you’re thinking, Point72 investors, and not only because if you’ve expressed your unhappiness to The Wall Street Journal you’ve probably also done so to IR. And while talent is apparently as hard to come by as ever, they want you to know that the Big Guy hasn’t broken his promise to you.

“No Mets-related costs are passed through to P72 investors in any way,” Point72 spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin-Cohen said in a statement. She said the crossover employees aren’t investment professionals and their Mets work doesn’t impact Point72’s investing activities…. Several Point72 investors contacted by The Wall Street Journal in recent weeks said they were unhappy about the moonlighting or unaware of it altogether. Some said they withdrew their money from Point72 after Cohen bought the team partly because they viewed him as distracted by the Mets. Cohen’s chief-of-staff, Michael Sullivan, said Cohen hasn’t missed a day of trading since he bought the Mets and continues to work seven days a week…. Other longtime investors said they believed Cohen remains engaged; one said Cohen was up trading at 4:30 a.m. PT during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles last week.

