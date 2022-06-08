Skip to main content
Layoffs Watch ’22: State Street Might Like To Buy A Smaller Credit Suisse

Layoffs Watch ’22: State Street Might Like To Buy A Smaller Credit Suisse

What will come first? The cannings or the unsolicited offer?

What will come first? The cannings or the unsolicited offer?

Things looked pretty bad for Credit Suisse after announcing its fifth profit warning in six quarters. They look a good deal worse after a sixth in seven, and they’re absolutely dire if you happen to work for the bank.

The Swiss bank is considering headcount reductions across divisions including investment banking and wealth management in multiple regions…. The dismissals are likely to come as the bank prepares to update investors on risk, compliance, technology and wealth management on June 28, said the people. The final tally of cuts is still to be decided, they said.

Of course, by then Credit Suisse could be on its way to not being Credit Suisse anymore, per this rather buried lede.

Swiss blog Inside Paradeplatz reported State Street Corp. could make a bid for Credit Suisse, citing a single “insider….” Inside Paradeplatz said that an offer for Credit Suisse at about 9 francs a share could come within days. A State Street representative said the firm is preparing a response to the report, while analysts were skeptical about a deal, citing the lack of strategic rationale for the US firm.

Credit Suisse Weighs New Job Cuts Round After Loss Warning [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

tidjaneswiss
Banks

Layoff Watch '17: Credit Suisse’s Firings Last Year Went So Well It’s Going To Do Some More

The Swiss...missed.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Layoffs Watch: Credit Suisse Prime Brokers

Turns out you don’t need them if you’re not offering prime brokerage services anymore.

Getty Images
Banks

You Know, Now That You Mention It, Maybe Credit Suisse’s Board Could Use A Fresh Coat Of Paint

And that’s what it’s getting, to temporarily cover over all of the rot beneath.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Bonus Watch ’19: Credit Suisse

Actually, there’s nothing to see, or at least nothing you’d want to see.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Seems To Have A Hot Summer Mess On Its Hands

An alleged incident of tipsy intern handling has seemingly led to a lot of bitter confusion about how Wall Street works.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

It Took All Of Two Months To Catch Credit Suisse Allegedly Doing The Thing It Just Pleaded Guilty To Again

Credit Suisse is still a Swiss Bank.

Getty Images
Banks

You Know, When Credit Suisse Really Thinks About It, Maybe It Should Have Someone Reviewing Counterparty Risk

Whatever could have led it to this insight?

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Changes Mind Re: Betting On President Trump’s Reasonableness

The Swiss decide that this Trump character might be a little mercurial.