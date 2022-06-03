Congresswoman Curious Why Only The Saudis Want To Invest With Jared Kushner

During the four years in which he quite evidently brought peace to the Middle East after three millennia of internecine quarrel and bloodshed, Jared Kushner made himself a lot of friends. Many of these friends rule over the various kingdoms and emirates that make up a large portion of the region, and the oil-revenue-engorged sovereign wealth funds that come along with them.

Still, friendship is one thing. Giving over a chunk of those sovereign wealth funds to a man whose business career can most charitably be described as “mixed” and who has foresworn further political involvement that might benefit them is quite another. And so, much as they might like the guy for some inexplicable reason or other, the Emiratis and Qataris chose to pass on Kushner’s new private equity venture, Affinity Partners. From the looks of the firm’s AUM, pretty much everyone did.

But not the Saudis. No, they’ve ponied up four out of every five dollars Kushner has raised. Isn’t that funny? Rep. Carolyn Maloney certainly thinks there’s something funny about it—and the fact that it might get her name in a headline as she prepares for a brutal primary showdown with fellow Trump tormentor Jerry Nadler can’t hurt either.

Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, the New York Democrat who leads the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, gave Mr. Kushner a two-week deadline in a letter sent on Thursday to furnish documents related to the Saudi fund’s investment last year in his firm, Affinity Partners. She also asked for any personal correspondence between Mr. Kushner and the Saudi kingdom’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during or after the Trump administration. The committee, Ms. Maloney wrote in the eight-page letter, is investigating “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy during the administration of your father-in-law, former President Trump….” In her letter, dated Tuesday, Ms. Maloney noted that the parent company of Affinity was incorporated on Jan. 21, 2021 — the day after Mr. Kushner left the White House. “Your close relationship with Crown Prince bin Salman, your pro-Saudi positions during the Trump administration, and PIF’s decision to fund the lion’s share of your new business venture — only six months after the end of your White House tenure,” she wrote, “create the appearance of a quid pro quo for your foreign policy work.”

House Panel Examining Jared Kushner Over Saudi Investment in New Firm [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.