Skip to main content
$15 Million Escrow Account Enough To Make $410 Million Fraud Allegations Go Away

$15 Million Escrow Account Enough To Make $410 Million Fraud Allegations Go Away

There may be less than meets the eye in the SEC’s case against p.e. firm StraightPath Venture Partners.

There may be less than meets the eye in the SEC’s case against p.e. firm StraightPath Venture Partners.

According to asset management giant Amundi’s chief investment officer, “parts” of the private equity industry look an awful lot like a Ponzi scheme. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, one of those parts is “boutique private equity firm” StraightPath Venture Partners, specifically the part where the firm’s four alleged leaders—in addition to allegedly lying (as p.e. firms are allegedly wont to do) about StraightPath’s access to highly sought-after pre-IPO shares—used at least some of the $410 million they raised to pay out distributions from its nine funds.

That all sounds pretty bad, especially the part in which at least $73 million of the aforementioned $410 million allegedly went straight into the pockets of the aforementioned four. But apparently it’s not, as the SEC seems fairly nonchalant about the whole thing. After all, it’s just the way the industry (allegedly) does business.

StraightPath Venture Partners LLC and the Securities and Exchange Commission have agreed to a resolution of the agency’s civil fraud charges against StraightPath and are working out details, including naming a receiver for the firm, a court document shows.

The agreement also includes the creation of an escrow account of more than $15 million to be supplied by three of the four individual defendants in the case….

StraightPath Poised to Settle SEC Fraud Charges [WSJ]

Related

car dealer
Private Equity

Maybe It Wasn’t Such A Great Idea To Fire A Guy Who Knew About The Ponzi Payments You Were (Allegedly) Making

Because in addition to “unemployed,” he can also now call himself “whistleblower.”

atlanta
Private Equity

Hotlanta A Hotbed Of Hedge Fund, Private Equity Fraud

Allegedly. What I can tell you from on-the-ground reporting is that it is also very, very hot in a literal sense.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Former Alleged Father-Son Fraudster Allegedly Became A Mama’s Boy

No, Brent Kovar’s mother didn’t have an “artificial intelligence supercomputer” in her basement, the SEC says.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

If You’ve Literally Written Checks Filled With Client Money To Yourself, It’s Probably Best To Come Up With A Different Defense Against The Ensuing Fraud Charges Than A Pearl-Clutching ‘I Had No Idea’

We’re not saying that Sean Hvizdzak did that. But the SEC is.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Older Brother Sells Out Younger Brother In Alleged Crypto Hedge Fund Fraud, But Notes That Real Villain Is SEC

If they’d just unfreeze those assets, his little bro would quickly get them back to his alleged victims, he’s pretty sure.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Charges Alleged Mastermind Of Made-Up Stuff With Fraud

According to the authorities, when Eric Malley wasn’t pontificating on cryptos, he was conjuring imaginary real estate investment funds.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Private Equity

Second Trial Avoided Rather Less Auspicious For Private Equity Firm Than The First

It doesn’t sound like Merrick Garland is looking as kindly on the GPB boys as Bill Barr.

(Getty Images)
Private Equity

SEC Busily Issuing Slaps On The Wrist

Private equity firm Ares Management is the latest beneficiary.