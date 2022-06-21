Janet Yellen To Finally Get Name On Rapidly Depreciating Currency

More than a year ago, the Treasury Department announced that then-newly-minted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had provided her signature to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to give Louise Linton one fewer reason to have sex with her husband, Yellen’s predecessor Steve Mnuchin. The Treasury said it would unveil Yellen’s Jack Lew in a matter of weeks, ahead of its arrival on the 2021 series of U.S. banknotes.

Well, 2021 has passed, and neither the revelation not the new bills have seen the light of day. But now that President Joe Biden has gotten around to taking a break from not making decisions to actually appoint a treasurer—a historic one, as well, albeit one that could presumably have come less than 17 months into his presidency—Yellen’s husband, George Akerlof, will find out if seeing his wife’s name on a C-note has the same effect on his nethers as it did on Linton’s.

While Ms. Yellen sat for her official currency signing more than a year ago, her name could not appear on the greenback until a U.S. treasurer was in place. Under arcane rules, both signatures must be added to new series of currency in tandem…. Ms. Yellen’s name likely won’t appear on any bills for several weeks. A representative for Treasury said that while she provided her signature to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on March 10, 2021, it can take up to four to five months to update printing plates for each denomination.

