Hedge Fund Manager Knows Ukraine’s Dealing With Some Sh*t Right Now, Is Suing It Anyway

As far as Richard Deitz is concerned, there’s not point in having the Ukrainians defeat the Russians if he can’t have his money back now.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ready to one-up West Virginia’s treasurer in well-and-truly burying the Republican Party’s former commitment to free markets and capitalism when those conflict right-wing culture-war hobby horses. But instead of barring the asset managers working for the State Board of Administration, perhaps he should just abolish it and give all of its money to this guy, who clearly doesn't care about what the woke mob or anyone else thinks of him.

[Richard] Deitz’s VR Capital has a long history of making money in countries going through upheaval. His fund paid $123m in 2019 to buy distressed loans issued by state-owned Ukrainian Railways, hoping they could work out a repayment and get a double-digit return. But in May the Ukrainian government seized the investment as part of its sweep to nationalise Russian assets within its borders…. The move is just the latest in a series of steps by Ukraine to stymie the investment, according to VR’s legal counsel….

“One day the war will end and the focus will be on rebuilding Ukraine. Investors will have plenty of goodwill and desire to participate but this may not be sufficient once they consider the history of violations of rule of law by the state,” said Deitz. “Can the leopard change its spots?”

Why a London hedge fund wants its cash back from Ukraine [FN]
Florida’s DeSantis Takes Aim at ‘Woke Capital’ [WSJ]

