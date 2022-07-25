Jeffrey Epstein Still Using Sex-Crime Trust Fund From Beyond The Grave

Spelling aside, U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George is a real stickler when it comes to matters Jeffrey Epstein. Just ask Leon Black, if you’ve got time for an earful. After all, the alleged financier and convicted pedophile pursued many of his more illicit hobbies on the two Virgin Islands he owned for sex-trafficking and picnicking purposes. So imagine her surprise and, frankly, consternation to find that $13 million of the at least $80 million she’s seeking on behalf of the territory in back taxes seems to have gone missing to the benefit of Epstein’s executors. And, in fairness, it seems both right and proper that the USVI should belatedly make clear that it does not offer tax incentives for sex crimes, and bad and gross that Epstein’s lawyer and accountant should benefit in any way from the disposition of his assets to victims both female and territorial, especially in this way:

The Butterfly Trust initially received a wire transfer of $13 million in April 2020 after the liquidation of another investment fund in which Mr. Epstein had a stake, according to the filing. Some of that money was transferred again several months later to three newly created entities — two of which listed Mr. Indyke, Mr. Kahn and their spouses as the beneficiaries, the filing said…. The Butterfly Trust had been used by Mr. Epstein to make payments to some of the people who helped him recruit and groom teenage girls for abuse, according to bank regulators in New York.

What else is to be said but “ewwww”? And also of course that Epstein’s executors and estate deny everything?

Executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate are accused of moving $13 million. [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.