Skip to main content
Jeffrey Epstein Still Using Sex-Crime Trust Fund From Beyond The Grave

Jeffrey Epstein Still Using Sex-Crime Trust Fund From Beyond The Grave

Well, his executors, anyway. For their own benefit. Allegedly.

Well, his executors, anyway. For their own benefit. Allegedly.

Spelling aside, U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George is a real stickler when it comes to matters Jeffrey Epstein. Just ask Leon Black, if you’ve got time for an earful. After all, the alleged financier and convicted pedophile pursued many of his more illicit hobbies on the two Virgin Islands he owned for sex-trafficking and picnicking purposes. So imagine her surprise and, frankly, consternation to find that $13 million of the at least $80 million she’s seeking on behalf of the territory in back taxes seems to have gone missing to the benefit of Epstein’s executors. And, in fairness, it seems both right and proper that the USVI should belatedly make clear that it does not offer tax incentives for sex crimes, and bad and gross that Epstein’s lawyer and accountant should benefit in any way from the disposition of his assets to victims both female and territorial, especially in this way:

The Butterfly Trust initially received a wire transfer of $13 million in April 2020 after the liquidation of another investment fund in which Mr. Epstein had a stake, according to the filing. Some of that money was transferred again several months later to three newly created entities — two of which listed Mr. Indyke, Mr. Kahn and their spouses as the beneficiaries, the filing said…. The Butterfly Trust had been used by Mr. Epstein to make payments to some of the people who helped him recruit and groom teenage girls for abuse, according to bank regulators in New York.

What else is to be said but “ewwww”? And also of course that Epstein’s executors and estate deny everything?

Executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate are accused of moving $13 million. [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Virgin Islands Attorney General Curious Why Leon Black’s Name Keeps Coming Up In Her Jeff Epstein Investigation

Denise George has some questions (and document requests) for the billionaire.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
News

Judge Decides Jeffrey Epstein Will Have To Find More Billionaire Investors In GenPop

The sex monster and alleged financier poses a "danger to the community" and will not get bail.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
News

Second Major Sex Crime Charge Against Jeffrey Epstein Jogs Lex Wexner's Memory About Being Embezzled From That One Time

Now that you mention it, that federal sex trafficking charge is reminiscent of Les catching Epstein stealing "vast sums" of money from him back in 2007.

glenndubin
Hedge Funds

Jeffrey Epstein Pal Glenn Dubin Doesn’t Know Who This Other Epstein Buddy ‘Glen Dubin’ Is

Apologies to the Virgin Islands authorities, but in spite of the shared last name, he’s got no idea where to find him.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
News

Convicted Sex Criminal And Alleged Financier Jeffrey Epstein Is Indisputably Dead

The 66-year-old former Bear Stearns i-banker has reportedly hung himself in his Manhattan jail cell.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black’s Mistress Says He Tried To Do For Jeffrey Epstein What Epstein Did For So Many Others

What are “best friends” for, after all?

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black, Jeffrey Epstein Have More In Common Than An Interest In Tax Efficiency

Now, they share an experience of legal trouble around their exploits.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

New York Times Quantifies Exactly How ‘Limited’ Leon Black’s Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was

It’s measured in eight figures.