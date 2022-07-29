Money Over Malice

Metta Sandiford-Artest, the artist formerly known first as Ron Artest and then Metta World Peace, missed the blank-check frenzy that his fellow NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant managed to capitalize on. No matter (and just as well, anyway): Sandiford-Artest was never one to follow the crowd and do what everyone else was doing. He’s been doing his own thing, investing in healthcare platforms and sustainable superfood products and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. And that thing now includes a hedge fund.

The fund is targeting $1 billion, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information was private…. Focusing on the U.S. and Asia, the new fund would invest in sports real estate and professional teams, as well as startups across health, sports, blockchain technology and real estate. The fund could also potentially be used to acquire businesses and to make a large investment in a Las Vegas professional basketball arena.

One with better security than the Palace of Auburn Hills, hopefully.

Ex-NBA Star Metta World Peace Targets $1 Billion Investment Fund [Bloomberg]