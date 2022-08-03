Skip to main content
Forbes Hopes Someone Is Still As Desperate, Delusional As A SPAC

Forbes Hopes Someone Is Still As Desperate, Delusional As A SPAC

Luckily for the magazine, at least someone probably is.

Forbes, Inc., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Luckily for the magazine, at least someone probably is.

It must have seemed to good to be true: A suitor willing to value Forbes magazine at $630 million, even without its flash Greenwich Village digs. And, of course, it was, because that suitor was a special-purpose acquisition company, and like many blank-check companies, the one Forbes agreed to merge with could no longer meet that number, let alone the much higher new number demanded by Forbes’ having “significantly outperformed the financial targets provided at the start of the SPAC transaction last year.”

Well, the private equity firm that owns Forbes must be pretty desperate to be rid of it, because in spite of all of that significant outperformance, it’s willing to countenance parting with the company for the same $630 million. How desperate? This desperate:

In recent weeks, an offering document describing Forbes’s financials compiled by Citigroup has been circulated to media companies, including Yahoo….

Of course, Apollo Global Management was happy to overpay for Yahoo, so perhaps they’ll be happy to let Yahoo overpay for Forbes. That said, they might have a bidding war on their hands: We can think of a couple of people with a serious interest in overhauling the way Forbes does things (well, one thing), including a budding media mogul with some SPAC problems of his own.

Forbes Explores Sale After SPAC Deal Collapses [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

djemog
Private Equity

Firm Founded By Friend Of Sex Criminal Wants To Help Leader Of Alleged Discriminatory Companies Buy Another Company

Apollo Global Management has the money Elon Musk needs to buy Twitter.

forbes
Hedge Funds

SPACs May Be Illegal, So Make The Most Of Them While You Can

Time to cut a deal before a judge calls time on the whole party, although that’s probably not going to happen.

dripping pipe
News

Blocked Pipeline Opens Up

The SPAC deal pipeline, of course. Whatever did you think we meant?

NYSE tumbleweed
News

Biotech IPO Freeze Continues As Second Quarter Is Slowest In More Than A Decade

Summer weather is heating up but the market for IPOs remains cold.

grumpy cat
News

That Buzzing Is The Sound Of The SPAC Bubble Collapsing

Because there’s certainly no buzz around BuzzFeed’s public debut.

kahneman
News

Guy Who Runs Three Companies Called Fidelity But Not The Fidelity You Know Probably Doesn’t Care That There’s Already A Company Called System1 That Does That Same Thing As The System1 His SPAC Is Buying

Just saying.

Getty Images
News

SPAC Industry Marks Latest Scrutiny With Biggest Deal Ever, Potentially Bigger Deal Still

The blank-check bubble looms over Asia.

gensler
News

Gary Gensler Comes Not To Mourn SPACs But To Bury Them

The SEC comes for the ailing sector with a coup-de-grace.