Hedge Fund Legend Julian Robertson Dies On ‘New York City Day’

There are many ways by which Julian Robertson would no doubt like to be remembered: Hedge-fund pioneer. Philanthropist. Native Tar Heel. Honorary kiwi. Wine connoisseur. Obesity czar. Father of short-selling. Tiger mom (although damnit if Chase Coleman didn’t just kill him in the end).

Especially on April 15 each year, however, he most wanted to be remembered as a Locust Valley, N.Y., resident, and as we’ve seen went to great lengths and troubles (well, his assistants’ troubles, really, but all the same) to make sure of it. Alas, the last of his astounding 33,298 days on earth was not a “Long Island Day” for tax purposes.

Julian Robertson, a Wall Street investor who with a handful of others pushed short-selling into the mainstream, helping to create the modern hedge fund industry, died on Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. He was 90.

