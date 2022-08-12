MAGA Media Furious That Federal Judiciary Won't Help Them Track Down Magistrate Who Signed Mar-a-Lago Warrant

Two months ago when a crazed man planned to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Republican politicians were apoplectic.

“This is exactly the kind of event that many worried that the unhinged, reckless, apocalyptic rhetoric from prominent figures ​toward the court​, ​going back many months, and especially in recent weeks, could make more likely,”​ Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ranted angrily, demanding that the Senate pass legislation to protect judges “before the sun sets today.”

Now the shoe is on the other foot, and it’s … crickets. Or worse.

Since US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved a warrant for the FBI to search Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, the jurist has faced an avalanche of death threats online, many of which included his home address and the names of his family members.

Vice’s David Gilbert compiled many of them in an article published yesterday.

“This is the piece of shit judge who approved FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago,” one Reddit poster wrote. “I see a rope around his neck.”

“Let’s find out if he has children….where they go to school, where they live…EVERYTHING,” another commented.

“That is a k***. And a pedophile … He should be tried for treason and executed,” a 4chan user wrote, using an antisemitic slur.

In response, senators who bloody well know better pretended that the Justice Department had somehow circumvented judicial review by submitting the warrant to a magistrate.

“They found some Obama donor judge, not even a judge, a magistrate,” carped Senator Marco Rubio, an IRL lawyer from Florida who understands perfectly well that signing off on warrants in West Palm Beach is Judge Reinhart’s actual job.

In the wake of these threats, the Southern District of Florida removed info on Judge Reinhart from the federal judiciary’s webpage. And the wingnuts are PISSED about that, too.

Flashing a photo of “this Trump-hating judge,” Fox News host Jesse Watters complained that “you can’t event look into this judge because his bio has been scrubbed from the official government website.”

How very dare the federal judiciary refuse to help a lynch mob track down a judge, wonders the television personality who demanded an investigation into a possible “criminal conspiracy” by Democrats to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, Judge Reinhart is back at the office fielding motions to unseal the warrant from various news outlets as well as the conservative pressure group Judicial Watch. And the GOP is demanding that the Justice Department explain itself, safe in the knowledge that the Department cannot and will not reveal evidence pertaining to an ongoing investigation, particularly as it pertains to classified documents.

“Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately,” said Mitch McConnell, a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law. He failed to excoriate anyone who would threaten the safety of a federal judge this time around — must have slipped his mind!

The GOP has conveniently forgotten that the person at the center of this investigation has every right to publish the warrant and tell the American public what the FBI took out of his house. But the former president is far too busy trying to figure out which of his consiglieri is wearing a wire and asking each of his henchman in turn if they’re “the rat.”

Trump is definitely going to show us the warrant. Right after he coughs up his taxes. You bet!

