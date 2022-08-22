Trump Decides To Face The Music With A Rapper's Former Council At His Side

Quick! What do Faith Evans, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Waka Flocka Flame, DaBaby, and Offset have in common with Donald Trump? Besides their musical careers, of course. Each of them will have been represented by lawyer to the stars — and now alleged Insurrection Encouragers — Drew Findling.

In Georgia, a grand jury is inquiring into Trump’s seeming attempt to change the outcome of the state’s 2020 election results, including the infamous call in which he requested the secretary of state “find 11,780 votes.” In this particular legal battle, instead of turning to another haphazard right-wing media pundit to defend him, Trump has tapped the famed #BillionDollarLawyer, Drew Findling.

At first glance, one wonders why a former president would lean into a musician’s lawyer in his time of need. But you have to remember a very important factoid here. This is Trump we’re talking about. Is there really a difference between Rudy Giuliani’s defense of Trump’s alleged Espionage Act violation and Gucci’s infamous pro se defense to illegal use of MDMA?

Admittedly, it must be hard to find a lawyer willing to represent Agent Orange at this point — lord knows he’s had difficulty keeping accountants. Maybe that’s why Trump had to bite the bullet and depend on a guy who (likely for good reason) has called him racist in the past.

This isn’t the only point of departure between Findling and his new client.

According to Findling’s social media presence, he is a pro-choice, anti-mass-incarceration advocate who gives speeches on defending battered woman syndrome cases. ​

The good news is that zealous advocacy doesn’t require a change of heart. Findling is not the first lawyer who grabbed a man he disliked by the wallet. And with charges that could land Trump with some heavy consequences if they stick, he is surely willing to water any lawyer that could get him out the hot seat with green.

