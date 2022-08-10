Trump Is Furious About The FBI Warrant. And, No, You Can't See It.

On Monday night, federal agents seized documents at the home of a private citizen pursuant to a warrant signed by a US magistrate judge. Or, as Donald Trump put it, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

This “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections” is reportedly related to the former president’s retention of government property and documents. The Washington Post broke the news in February that the National Archives and Records Administration had removed 15 boxes of improperly retained items, including classified documents, a model slat for his Mexican border wall, and one of the infamous “love letters” from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The GOP is currently screaming bloody murder about last night’s “raid,” with at least one Florida politician advocating to lock up the FBI.

UF Law, class of 2017, FTW!

In fact, no one knows what went down last night, with the possible exception of Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb, whom Politico reports was present when agents executed the warrant. Luckily, Bobb is also a One America News reporter — true story! — so she had plenty of words on the subject.

“It’s just gestapo-style oppressing your political opponent because you’re scared of him,” she told the network’s White House correspondent Daniel Baldwin, adding that “There’s no indication that president Trump has committed any crimes. We would’ve heard about it by now.”

No crimes! We’d have heard! Particularly if we’d seen the warrant, which she has.

“The FBI felt the need to raid President Trump’s house, partially at least for presidential records, which would include something to the extent of if he received a handwritten note from some prime minister thanking him for his time in office,” Bobb went on, tacitly acknowledging that she has heard of some possible crimes her boss might have committed.

Of course, there’s a very easy way to clear up all this confusion. Trump and his lawyers are perfectly free to release the warrant and let everyone judge for themselves whether this is “corrupt at a level not seen before” or if it’s a legitimately predicated investigation based on the former president’s illegal removal of documents from the White House — something exactly no one disputes that he did.

Time to put up, or shut up. Well, preferably both.

‘Save America’ Attorney Bobb: “Gestapo-Style” Raid Will Not Silence President Trump [OANN]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.