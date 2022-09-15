Skip to main content
Goldman Sachs Old-Timers Don’t Like These Flashy, Attention-Grabbing Execs

Goldman Sachs Old-Timers Don’t Like These Flashy, Attention-Grabbing Execs

Oh, are they women? We hadn’t noticed.

Instagram

Oh, are they women? We hadn’t noticed.

Since taking over Goldman Sachs nearly four years ago, David Solomon has made it his mission to change essentially everything about it. Elite was out, populism was in. Investment banking—the thing that made Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs—would be deemphasized; credit cards—which Goldman actually isn’t very good at—and retail banking were the future. After all, who wants to be special when you can be just like everyone else, but a little worse?

Among the smaller revolutions wrought by Solomon has been some token nods towards diversity, especially in terms of gender. Half of all newbies (and somewhat fewer, but still more than in the past, partners) were to be women. And they’d be enjoying an improved maternity leave and benefits program, to boot. Don’t have a skirt sitting around your boardroom table? Don’t call us. And when the time comes for Solomon to retire to a life of spinning obvious beats for the rich and oblivious, there may just be a woman sitting in his seat, following a trip to the barbers, of course.

Obviously, change is hard for any organization. Guess which particular change is proving particularly galling to the Olde Gods in these tougher times?

Some C-suite sourpusses say that the company under the leadership of CEO David Solomon is too focused on flashy executives with “personal brands,” rather than knuckling down to the good old-fashioned hard work of making rich people richer with very little effort…. There’s much grumbling about Solomon’s soft spot for rock star bankers — for example, Kim Posnett, who has rocketed through the ranks in recent years, and is often to be seen speaking on panels, attending galas and sitting for interviews, while, the (ahem, male, ahem) insiders claim, many of her actual deals have fallen flat….

I mean, just look at the disgraceful record of this penis-less parvenu.

The investment division where Posnett works — though, we hasten to add, not just Posnett works — was responsible for much of the downturn, earning 41% less in that time than the previous year. (We would be remiss if we didn’t note that Goldman Sachs’ executive team is reportedly around 80% male, so you’d think the number-crunching know-it-alls over there would figure out that if something’s amiss, the raw data suggests it’s overwhelmingly likely to be the guys’ fault.)

Some insiders have even been making a racket because Posnett spent much of last week in a suite at the US Open as the company was preparing to announce the layoffs, rather than, say, at her desk trying to make the balance sheet look a little more rosy next quarter.

Anyway, let’s focus on what really matters: How all of this will impact New Jersey, the governing of which is the preferred post-banking career hobby for Goldman execs.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s plan to cut hundreds of jobs is a sign of impending economic strains that may force his state to set aside “a very sizable slug” from its budget surplus…. “You’re going to see contraction,” he said. “You’re seeing it in Silicon Valley and technology firms. I’m sure you’ll see it in financial services.”

Tumult among flashy Goldman execs and DJ CEO is already getting nasty [Page Six]
New Jersey’s Murphy Says Goldman Job-Cut Plan Signals Stress for State [Bloomberg]

Related

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

Newly-Woke Goldman Sachs Takes Next Logical Minimal Step Towards Diversity

If you board has as many penises as members, you can take your IPO elsewhere.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

Goldman Sachs Changes 60 Slightly Less White, Less Male But Every Bit As Trader- and I-Banker-y Lives

David Solomon’s retail revolution has yet to hit the partnership.

Goldman Sachs Dress Code
Banks

The Part Of Goldman Sachs David Solomon Is Getting Rid Of Posts Record Quarter

You won’t need to worry about profits doubling once Marcus is in charge.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Goldman Sachs

New Policy Ensures That There’s A 50% Chance A Future Bald CEO Of Goldman Sachs Will Be A Woman

DJ D-Sol looking to spin way more ladies nights at 200 West St.

DJ D-SOL
Banks

It’s Like We Don’t Even Know Who Goldman Sachs Is Anymore

More transparency? To attract investors? What is this, Bank of America?

200west
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’22: Goldman Sachs

Dealmakers without deals to make are also dealmakers without jobs.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

(Taking Back) Bonus(es) Watch: Current, Former Goldman Sachs CEOs

$5.1 billion in fines demands a $174 million decrease in the comfort of millionaires.

DJ D-SOL
Banks

Bonus Watch ’21: Goldman Sachs CEOs

D.J. D-Sol makes it rain.