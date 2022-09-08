Top Bank Regulator Promises More Stress, Less Merging

We don’t know what you’ve heard, but the markets and the economy theoretically underlying them have been, well, a bit stressed lately. Goldman Sachs may not think it’s a big deal, and neither by some measures do the markets themselves, but the Federal Reserve certainly does, pledging a brutal, unrelentingly harsh war on inflation, whatever the casualties and costs may be.

“It is very much our view, and my view, that we need to act now forthrightly, strongly, as we have been doing, and we need to keep at it until the job is done,” Mr. Powell said Thursday morning at a virtual conference hosted by the Cato Institute.

“We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” said Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard in a speech prepared for delivery at a banking conference in New York on Wednesday.

And that, undoubtedly, means another three-quarter-point rate hike a week-and-a-half from now, like the one the European Central Bank just made. Which means more stress, probably. The sort of stress that another Fed board member thinks needs to be, you know, tested.

Fed Vice Chairman Michael Barr…. suggested he was looking at ways to beef up stress tests, the value of which some critics say has eroded over time, becoming less stressful for banks. “The stress tests need to continue to evolve,” Mr. Barr said. “They’re supposed to be stressful. They’re supposed to be tough. And I want to make sure that they are that way.”

He may not be the Sarah Bloom Raskin or Saule Omarova that progressives hoped for, but Barr may just be a fitting successor to the Torquemada of Stress Tests. And he may also not be as far from the Raskin-Omarova mold as Wall Street hoped, either.

Mr. Barr said he aims to evaluate how the Fed reviews proposed bank tie-ups and to assess “where we can do better,” speaking at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank…. “These risks may be difficult to assess, but this consideration is critical to assess how we are performing merger analysis and where we can do better,” Mr. Barr said Wednesday….

He spoke about so-called living wills, or plans for banks to wind themselves down in a crisis without a government bailout. Mr. Barr said regulators need to continue to analyze whether firms are taking “all appropriate steps to limit the costs to society of their potential failure.” He also warned about the so-called resolvability of some larger regional banks that have grown in size and in importance to the financial system.

