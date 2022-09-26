Skip to main content
You’ll Never Guess What The Best Man Who Banged The Groom’s 23-Year-Old Daughter On The Wedding Night Does For A Living.

You’ll Never Guess What The Best Man Who Banged The Groom’s 23-Year-Old Daughter On The Wedding Night Does For A Living.

No, wait: You totally will.

Stella Barey/Instagram

No, wait: You totally will.

When 23-year-old “influencer” Stella Barey flew from L.A. to Montana for her dad’s wedding, with her best friend as her date, she probably wasn’t expecting to get laid. She certainly wasn’t expecting to get some from a guy she’s known since she was four. Especially, you know, since he was her dad’s best man. But, you know, things happen.

“During the wedding, I’m sitting in the front row, and he’s a groomsman, so he’s standing right in front of me.”

“We keep making eye contact, and I’m feeling so much tension between us, because he is so attractive. I just kept writing it off.”

Yada, yada, yada:

“I wake up the next morning next to my dad’s best man, and my friend. Obviously that night, we did stuff, with my friend sleeping right next to me.”

No points for guessing what this guy does for a living.

“I thought, why would he do that to my dad at his wedding? Why would he be into me in the first place? He runs a hedge fund, I just graduated.”

Daughter sleeps with father’s best man at wedding: ‘Dad doesn’t know’ [N.Y. Post]

Related

(CFPB)
News

You’ll Never Guess The Kinds Of Things A Trump Administration Official Was Writing 15 Years Ago

No, wait, you totally can.

beckhampeltz1
Hedge Funds

Mazel Tov To The Peltzes, Beckhams!

We hope you weren’t planning an event at the Pierre on the wrong weekend next summer or fall.

judyshelton
News

You’ll Never Guess What Happened To Trump’s Latest Fed Nominee

Oh no, wait, of course you will.

NoelGallagherBrexit
Hedge Funds

Area Hedge Fund Manager Secures Eventual Knighthood

Pippa Middleton settles for an asset manager.

cme
Hedge Funds

Banging The Close Sure Sounds Like Fun

Was it just too much fun for a former hedge fund manager, or merely an honest mistake?

Hot rod Bill Ackman.
Hedge Funds

If You Want To Believe In Love, Believe In Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman's NYT wedding announcement is the best thing you will read this year.

By Randy Stewart (http://www.flickr.com/photos/stewtopia/3948482669/) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Ray Dalio Makes Tony Robbins Nervous

Nothing has ever scared the guru more than having to interview his own guru.

Kyle Bass Crusader
Hedge Funds

The China Trade War Is Never Gonna End And Kyle Bass Can Hardly Contain His Excitement

No one has been this invested in a Steve Mnuchin failure since Steve Mnuchin’s father.