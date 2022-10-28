Burnout Pays Off For Gary Gensler, SEC

You may question Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler’s methods, and if the polls are right a lot of people on Capitol Hill will be doing a great deal of that come January. You may question his goals, his haste, his impact on his underlings. But you cannot question the cold, hard results.

The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed 13 fines greater than $100 million on public companies during its latest fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up from the prior year’s three cases at that level. In some other recent years, the SEC didn’t levy any fines that large…. In its 2022 fiscal year, the SEC levied $2.2 billion in fines against exchange-listed companies, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. That amount dwarfs what the commission imposed in recent years….

Under Biden Administration, Wall Street Watchdog’s Fines Surge [WSJ]

