Skip to main content
D.E. Shaw Adjust Its Fees To Account For Inflation

D.E. Shaw Adjust Its Fees To Account For Inflation

By which it means: If you wish to continue earning 20% or more per annum, you’ve got to give it 30% to 40% of it.

By which it means: If you wish to continue earning 20% or more per annum, you’ve got to give it 30% to 40% of it.

Hedge funds have had a broadly “meh” 2022. Returns are roughly flat, and while that’s a damned sight better than you got from an index or Cathie Wood-run fund, it has failed to inspire: Investors have yanked some $150 billion from the industry this year. No wonder, then, that many are closing their doors and few are stepping in to take their place.

In other words: It’s a perfect time to jack your already lofty fees into the stratosphere.

The firm, with about $60 billion under management, is raising performance fees -- its cut of investor profits -- for the Oculus, Composite and Valence funds by 5 percentage points starting in July, according to a person familiar with the matter. Investors will pay 30%, 35% and 40% of profits for the funds, respectively, while the fee on managed assets remains unchanged.

Of course, the firm in question—D.E. Shaw & Co.—isn’t fretting over succession plans or underwhelming performance (or both!) like other hedge funds, so….

D.E. Shaw posted double-digit returns across the three vehicles last year and so far in 2022…. The Composite fund, the firm’s largest, makes quantitative and human-driven bets across assets and geographies and rose 20.5% this year through August….

Hedge Fund Giant D.E. Shaw Plans to Raise Fees as High as 40% [Bloomberg]
Almost 70% Of Hedge Funds Have YTD Outflows As The Industry Sheds $146B [Forbes]
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil [Reuters]

Related

ericschmidt
Hedge Funds

D.E. Shaw Accidentally Smears Eric Schmidt While Trying To Smear Ex-MD

Whoops!

DE Shaw Shrug
Hedge Funds

Need A Job? David Shaw’s Hiring

Oh, do you not have a Ph.D. in math, engineering or a hard science? Pity.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Bored? Why not give them some more money so that they have something to do.

By D J Shin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Quants Hungry For Data Fix, Looking For Dealers Everywhere

If you’ve got the good stuff, they’ve got the green.

DEShaw.Fun
Hedge Funds

A Scandal And A Rash Of Leaks Reveal D.E. Shaw To Be An Almost Normal Hedge Fund

D.E. Shaw is still spending its days aggressively worrying that it's just another hedge fund full of hedge fund types.

DE Shaw Shrug
Hedge Funds

DE Shaw Telling Its Traders To Leave Now Or Pretty Much Stay Forever

The Daniel Michalow apostate storyline is coming to a head at everybody's favorite ur-quant fund.

DE Shaw Shrug
Hedge Funds

Anne Dinning Cuts Herself A Sweet Deal To Give DE Shaw The Most Expensive Token In Finance

PRO TIP: If you're going to reappoint an esteemed female investor to the all-male leadership of your hedge fund at a pivotal cultural moment, at least pretend she's going to do it full-time.

RayDalio
Hedge Funds

Ray Dalio Manages Best Return In Years, New Scheme To Pretend He’s Not In Charge Again All In Same Month

For his part, David Shaw just kicked back and enjoyed the fruits of a successful transition in style.