Is Kicking Your Boss’ Ass At Poker In Your First Month On The Job A Good Thing Or A Bad Thing?

Tyrone Davis is about to find out.

Michał Parzuchowski mparzuchowski, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

In addition to making money, Boaz Weinstein likes to play games. Chess, blackjack, poker, Raven’s Progressive Matrices, you name it. And he apparently likes to surround himself with others who likes to play games, which is why he keeps tabs on his fellow New York City chess master, and then hires them.

Thing is, Weinstein likes some games more than others. Chess, for instance, seems to be favored over blackjack and poker, the latter of which the Saba Capital chief says “didn’t help me with investing.” By contrast, the 21-year-old he hired a month ago appears to prefer Texas Hold’em.

“Poker attracts me because of the numbers,” [Tyrone] Davis said. “It’s puzzle-oriented. I like the challenge of trying to figure out the odds. Whereas in chess, it’s more brute force, calculating to the end of the line, it’s less randomness. They’re distinct but they play on similar aspects of creativity.”

Which is good, because apparently the kid is better than his boss at it.

Tyrone Davis, who has worked at Saba Capital for a month, made it to the final table at the Take ‘Em to School charity poker tournament early Friday morning at Gotham Hall in Manhattan.

By that point, the 21-year-old, who started playing poker as a student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had outlasted hundreds of players, including David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, Mo Grimeh of Point72 and his own boss, Boaz Weinstein….

“I’m very proud of him,” Weinstein said.

For Davis’ sake, we hope so.

Boaz Weinstein Protege Bests Hedge Fund Titans in Charity Poker [Bloomberg]

