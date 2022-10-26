Skip to main content
JPMorgan Pays Whistleblower To Shut Up, Like It Should Have Done A Year Ago

JPMorgan Pays Whistleblower To Shut Up, Like It Should Have Done A Year Ago

You know, before she said all of that stuff about breaking all of those promises it made to the Justice Department.

You know, before she said all of that stuff about breaking all of those promises it made to the Justice Department.

About a year ago, a former JPMorgan Chase compliance officer sued her one-time employer. Shaquala Williams alleged that the bank didn’t really have much of an anti-corruption program at all—certainly not one of the sort required by its 2016 deal with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the whole hiring the failsons of prominent Chinese politicians and business leaders thing—but that it certainly claimed to have it in reports to those regulators. And, what’s more, when Williams pointed out that alleged discrepancy—one that, you know, would violate a non-prosecution agreement—she was fired for it.

If true—and the federal judge who got the case certainly thinks it may well be—that’s all very bad. What’s worse, from JPMorgan’s perspective, is to have it all splashed out in a publicly-available legal filing of the sort the allegedly aggrieved abbreviated actors, the DoJ and SEC, are likely to read, and look into, to potentially devastating effect. Which is why it’s amazing that it took until now for the bank to do what was inevitable anyway, since there was no way it could allow allegations of this sort to go to trial, and pay Williams off.

The agreement with Ms. Williams allows JPMorgan to avoid a trial, which would likely have involved further airing of the bank’s internal compliance matters.

Ms. Williams and the bank didn’t disclose any details about their agreement. In a court order on Monday, District Court Judge Jed Rakoff agreed to dismiss the case, saying the two parties had reached a deal to end the lawsuit.

The only question is, did they do it too late for JPMorgan to avoid further legal proceedings with the aforementioned authorities?

JPMorgan Strikes Deal to End Former Compliance Employee’s Retaliation Lawsuit [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

(Getty Images)
Banks

JPMorgan’s List Of Reasons For Firing Mouthy Compliance Officers Look An Awful Lot Like Anti-Whistleblower Retaliation

And that’s not us saying it: It’s a judge.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Banks

The Idea Of Broken Compliance Culture Has Failed To Penetrate The Corporate Defense Bar

Surely the Justice Department can’t be serious about holding companies to account for all of the hundreds of illegal things they’ve done?

natwest
Banks

Justice Dept. Extracts New Promise From Bank Not To Break The Law As Punishment For Failure To Live Up To Old Promise Not To Break The Law

Violate your DPA, pay a $35 million fine, etc. etc.

(Getty Images)
Banks

It May Be Illegal To Hire A Princeling As A Bribe, But It’s Not Illegal To Ask Someone Else To Do It

Apparently not in Hong Kong, anyway.

deutsche bank
Banks

Deutsche Bank May Have Killed A Whistleblower Program, But It Didn’t Break Any U.S. Laws In The Whole 1MDB Mishegas

Incredible, we know.

paper
News

SEC Churning Out Rules, Detailed Economic Analyses Thereof

Those opposed to said rules? Less so.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

Deutsche Bank May Have Managed To Break Its Deal With The Justice Department Literally Before The Ink Was Dry

If any bank could do it, the Germans are it.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

Deutsche Bank’s Values Now Apparently Include Shunning Aggressive Warmongers

We know, they didn’t include that three days ago.