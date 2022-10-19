With Extensive Whale-Butchering Experience, Hedge Fund Manager Should Have No Problem Fileting His Trout

Fajr Bouguettaya knows how to unwind a portfolio. After all, as one of JPMorgan Chase’s top derivatives traders in Europe, he helped clean up the bloody, $6.2 billion mess made by the London Whale, once it had been so skillfully and gorily harpooned by Boaz Weinstein. Which means that disposing of his own hedge fund’s $300 million book should be no problem at all.

The money manager… decided to redeem all investors in BirchLane Capital after its main backer, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, pulled its seed capital…. BirchLane’s growth and returns were not fast enough for CPPIB to continue….