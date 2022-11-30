Skip to main content
ARS To Take On SBF

Unlike the Senate Agriculture Committee, they’ve been kind enough to schedule their tete-a-tete not to compete with the World Cup.

Unlike the Senate Agriculture Committee, they’ve been kind enough to schedule their tete-a-tete not to compete with the World Cup.

Tomorrow, the Senate Agriculture Committee will attempt to get to the bottom of the whole FTX thing. It will bring before it Commodity Futures Trading Commission chief Rostin Behnam, who it thinks ought to be regulating matters crypto, an opinion they happen to share with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

So, if you’d like to hear what the Senators charged with keeping an eye on farming and a guy who’d like to be in charge of the blockchain space but isn’t think, tune in to C-SPAN 645 or whatever at 10 tomorrow. Alternatively, you can just hear it from the horse’s mouth at 5 p.m. today.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, the founder of DealBook, will interview Mr. Bankman-Fried on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Eastern at the DealBook Summit live event. The interview is available for anyone to watch online live. No questions will be off limits, and topics may include the collapse of the company, allegations of fraud and mismanagement and how Mr. Bankman-Fried intends to pay back customers, investors and creditors.

Which is great news, because BlockFi’s bankruptcy proceedings will go a lot smoother once it knows where it’s $1 billion has gone.

BlockFi loaned $671 million to Alameda and had an additional $355 million in digital assets that are currently frozen on the FTX platform, Sussberg said.

Exposure to both firms prompted client withdrawals, but it was FTX’s plan to acquire BlockFi that ultimately led it into bankruptcy proceedings….

Speaking of Alameda, co-founder Tara Mac Aulay probably doesn’t need to watch either spectacle, as she—and a number of her former colleagues—have a pretty good idea of what happened.

Mr. Bankman-Fried placed huge bets on crypto assets but paid little heed to the risk of those bets, brushing off the staffers’ concerns, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm commingled trading capital with operating cash and had poor record-keeping that left its profits and losses unclear, they said.

“He didn’t want to feel constrained,” said Naia Bouscal, a former software engineer at Alameda who left with Ms. Mac Aulay and the others. “But as a result we ended up not really knowing how much money we even had.”

