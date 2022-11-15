Skip to main content
Bonus Watch ’22: Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Bonus Watch ’22: Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Unless you’re a bond or macro hedge fund trader.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Unless you’re a bond or macro hedge fund trader.

There is a distinct chill in the air on Wall Street this morning. It is emanating from executive suites across the financial industry, from which there shall be no help with those fast-rising heating bills.

Industry experts expect that year-end incentive compensation will drop by double digits for many financial services professionals after a year of challenging market conditions.

Those dire predictions of August are freezing into place: Underwriters will have to make due with up to 45% less this holiday season. Asset managers will be down by as much as a quarter. Advisory siders by a fifth. Private equity folks by 15%.

That is, unless you’re good at your job. Or have the right one.

[SloanKlein Associates’ Sloan Klein] noted that “a lot of middle market firms are having a good year,” which translates into better year-end bonuses. The same goes for some credit managers in the hedge fund space.

According to the Johnson Associates’ data, macro hedge fund employees and sales and trading workers at fixed income managers could see a year-over-year improvement in bonus pay of 15 to 20 percent.

“These are hard times, but the traders are making money because now we’ve got volatility,” said recruiter Charles Skorina by phone. “Good traders make money.”

For the mediocrities among you—those lucky enough to still have a job come bonus season, anyway—there is good news: Help is coming to cover those 30% higher heating bills. Not a lot of it, but some.

“We’re seeing salary pools increasing by 4 to 5 percent for next year, which is even higher than the 3 percent historical norms as firms kind of look to battle inflation,” [Johnson Associates vice president Chris] Connors said.

Year-End Compensation for Financial Pros Could Drop by Double Digits, Experts Say [II]

Related

This would be a start. By The original uploader was Hephaestos at English Wikipedia (Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Bonus Watch ’23: Your Bonus Is Keeping Your Job

A half-size bonus is arguably preferable to a pink slip. Arguably.

This would be a start. By The original uploader was Hephaestos at English Wikipedia (Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Bonus Watch ’22: You Didn’t Spend All Of Your 2021 Windfall Already, Did You?

Because this years’ is gonna be a lot more modest, and feel even more so.

shreddeddollars
Private Equity

Bonus Watch ’20: Your Year-End Windfall Is Looking Sickly

Coronavirus has a 10-month incubation period in bonus checks.

This would be a start. By The original uploader was Hephaestos at English Wikipedia (Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Bonus Watch ’20: Hedge Funders > I-Bankers > Commercial Bankers

For all of them, however things will be < 2019.

200west
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’22: Goldman Sachs

Dealmakers without deals to make are also dealmakers without jobs.

london at night
Banks

Bonus Watch ’23: British Bankers

Bonus caps are out, not that it will matter much.

Drumguy8800 at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Private Equity

Compensation Watch ’20-‘21: Peripatetic Private Equity People

You needn’t so much as leave your heart in San Francisco to keep getting paid.

billion dollars
Private Equity

Have You Considered A Job In Private Equity?

Because you definitely should.