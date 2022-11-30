Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For Ruling In Special Master Case

Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:

Many Republican Judges go out of their way to show they are beyond reproach, & will come down hard on people before them in order to prove they cannot be “bought” or in any way show favor to those who appointed them. People, including me, are oftentimes shocked by the lack of courage and wisdom shown. As soon as they get appointed, they go “ROGUE!” Democrat Judges are the exact opposite in attitude – Screw you, this guy appointed me, I’m a Democrat all they way, you don’t have a chance. So SAD!

Everyone can quit saying that he’s flipping shit waiting for the Eleventh Circuit to rule on the government’s appeal of the special master order imposed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a jurist who has made exactly zero effort to prove that she “cannot be ‘bought’ or in any way show favor to those who appointed” her. He’s entirely sanguine about the prospect of the appellate panel shaking loose whatever sand his lawyers have been able to throw in the gears of the criminal investigation into his misappropriation of government documents.

Nor is Trump losing his damn mind about the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith to avoid the very appearance of impropriety caused by having a sitting president criminally investigate his political rival which Trump pointed to in his demand for a special master:

This fully weaponized monster, Jack Smith, shouldn’t be let anywhere near the political persecution of “President Donald J. Trump.” I did nothing wrong on January 6th, and nothing wrong with the Democrats’ fix on the Document Hoax, that is, unless the six previous Presidents did something wrong also … …When will you invade Bill and Hillary’s home in search of the 33,000 emails she deleted AFTER receiving a subpoena from the U.S. Congress? When will you invade the other Presidents’ homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?

Special Master: Good. Special Counsel: Bad! Very bad! The worst!

Meanwhile, Special Master Judge Raymond Dearie is giving off strong “senior slump” vibes, abruptly canceling the conference scheduled for this coming Thursday — almost like he thinks the order authorizing his appointment might not be long for this world! — and telling the parties to submit their arguments in writing.

“Upon further review of the record, the Special Master has determined that there are no matters requiring counsel to travel to Brooklyn for an in-person conference. The conference previously scheduled for December 1, 2022, is therefore cancelled,” he wrote yesterday, instructing the parties instead to clarify the vagaries of their executive privilege dispute in letter memo form. “Assuming the issue hasn’t been mooted by close of business Thursday,” he did not add.

So now, we wait on the Eleventh Circuit. Some of us with a mug of cocoa or a glass of wine, others stewing in a potent marinade of frothy rage and rightwing paranoia.

When a Republican Judge or Justice is proudly appointed by a Republican, he or she will ALMOST always go out of their way to make a point, even in a decision, that they are in no way “beholden” to the person or party that gave them this great honor. When a Democrat Judge or Justice, especially a Radical Left one, is proudly appointed by a Democrat, he or she just doesn’t care, it is ALMOST impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you are a Republican. Sorry, but that’s just the way it is!

Take your time, Your Honors. We’re all fine here.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics.

