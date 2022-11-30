Hiring Watch ’22: Asia

Asia’s largest economy is reeling under the twin threats of new lockdowns and political crisis, with essentially every measure in the red. Officials on both sides are doing everything they can to emphasize that there is not going to be a trade war between China and the U.S., which of course has everyone worried that there will be, if it hasn’t in fact already started. China’s richest people aren’t anything like as rich as they were a year ago, bad news for the Asian hedge funds already dealing with enough of it.

So, who wants a job in the region? No, seriously.

Izzy Englander’s $59 billion Millennium Management has more than 50 investing teams in the region, having doubled the number of such staff over the past three years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. It is trying to fill another 45 investing and operational jobs in Asia-Pacific outside of India, postings on its website suggest. Balyasny Asset Management now has just over 30 trading pods in Asia, triple the figure in late 2020, said a person familiar with the situation.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors added more than 30 investment-related personnel across Asia this year, said a person with knowledge of the matter. ExodusPoint Capital Management boosted Asian headcount to 75 people by the middle of this year, 45 of them on the investment side, said a person briefed on its expansion. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has increased regional employees by 15% since the start of 2020 to 260 people, said a person familiar with the information….

Direct rivals have always been a natural target for talent recruitment…. But it’s becoming tougher to do that at a time when nearly all platforms are expanding. In Hong Kong, such firms were able to fill fewer than 15% of new jobs with alumni of their closest peers, according to a Bloomberg analysis of nearly 160 new local regulatory licenses awarded to them this year. Instead, almost a quarter of those positions went to hires from non-platform hedge funds, the data showed.