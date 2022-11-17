Opening Bell: 11.17.22

UK finance minister announces tax hikes and spending cuts, says country is in recession [CNBC]

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his hotly anticipated inaugural Autumn Statement, outlined around £30 billion in spending cuts and £25 billion in tax hikes…. The measures will increase financial hardship on millions of Britons as they confront the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in decades and its longest-ever recession.

However, Hunt said they were necessary to limit 41-year-high inflation and recover the U.K.’s reputation; dubbing the plan the “ultimate growth strategy.”

Companies Are Still Boosting Capital Spending Despite Higher Rates [WSJ]

Capital spending among companies in the S&P 500 in the third quarter is set to top $200 billion…. That’s on pace for a jump of about 20% from a year earlier, roughly in line with the first and second quarter’s growth rates…. Companies are spending to bring production to the U.S. to stem persistent supply-chain challenges that have led to shipping delays and shortages of key products such as semiconductors. Mentions of “reshoring” during earnings conference calls have skyrocketed in 2022, according to Bank of America.

SpaceX Employees Say They Were Fired for Speaking Up About Elon Musk [NYT]

When asked whether the chief executive could sexually harass his workers with impunity, [vice president Jon] Edwards did not appear to answer, the two employees said. But they said the meeting had a recurring theme — that Mr. Musk could do whatever he wanted at the company…. Interviews with the eight SpaceX employees who filed the charges highlight Mr. Musk’s firm grip on his workplaces, perhaps even beyond the restraints of federal law.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced [CBS News]

The sentence, to be imposed by Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California, will be seen as a signal for how seriously wrongdoers in the high-flying world of tech startups can expect to be punished when they misrepresent a company's capabilities…. "Given the facts that all came out at trial, I would suspect she's looking at a significant amount of prison time, probably closer to what the government asked for," [Morrison Foerster lawyer Carrie] Cohen said….

Federal prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years and payment of $800 million, painting Holmes' crimes as "among the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen…."

You Can Soon Buy Stock Directly in the Atlanta Braves [WSJ]

The new company, to be called Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc., would own the Atlanta Braves team itself as well as certain assets and liabilities associated with the stadium and the nearby mixed-use development project, The Battery Atlanta. The split-off would give potential investors more direct exposure to the operations of the Braves without ownership of Liberty Media’s other holdings, which include Formula One Group and a majority stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc…. The Braves are among a small roster of sports franchises with exposure to the public markets.

The New York hedge fund hiring wildly from Goldman, JPMorgan [efinancialcareers]

Verition Fund Management, a New York hedge fund founded in 2008 by Nick Maounis and Josh Goldstein with $6.1bn in assets under management, was spied adding huge amounts of staff during the pandemic by Bloomberg earlier this year. That trend has continued.

By our count, the firm has added at least 11 portfolio managers in the last three months – from institutions including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, among others. At least another seven PMs were added over the summer.