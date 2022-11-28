Opening Bell: 11.28.22
China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil [Reuters]
"Unprecedented waves of protest in China have caused ripples of unease across financial markets, as worries mount about repercussions for the world’s second-largest economy," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Fed officials see smaller rate hikes coming ‘soon,’ minutes show [CNBC]
Markets widely expect the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee to step down to a 0.5 percentage point increase in December, following four straight 0.75 percentage point hikes…. Officials said they see the balance of risks on the economy now skewed to the downside.
Goldman Sachs sees stocks enduring 'less pain but also no gain' in 2023 [Yahoo!]
“The performance of U.S. stocks in 2022 was all about a painful valuation de-rating, but the equity story for 2023 will be about the lack of corporate earnings growth,” Goldman analysts wrote. “Put simply, zero earnings growth will drive zero appreciation in the stock market….”
Goldman’s three-month target for the index is 3,600 — a drop of roughly 10% from the current level as of Friday’s close — and a six-month target of around 3,900, a decrease of about 3%. No gain in the stock market is the firm's best case scenario.
Bahamian Attorney General Defends Handling of FTX Collapse [WSJ]
Echoing recent remarks by Prime Minister Philip Davis, [Ryan] Pinder said the company’s implosion was caused by bad behavior involving more than 100 related entities all over the world, not lax oversight by local regulators where FTX was based.
“Any attempt to lay the entirety of this debacle at the feet of the Bahamas, because FTX is headquartered here, would be a gross oversimplification of reality,” he said.
Bankman-Fried Gave $1M to Senate Republicans 15 Days Before FTX Collapsed [TheStreet]
[FTX founder Sam] Bankman-Fried emerged as major donor to Democratic candidates, leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm elections…. But on Oct. 27, 12 days before the midterm elections, FTX US, the American subsidiary of FTX, donated $1 million to the [Republican] Senate Leadership Fund Super-PAC, according to a filing with the FEC…. Ryan Salame, the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, one of FTX's affiliates, donated nearly $24 million to the Republican Party, the records show.
Barclays CEO says he has cancer but will continue to run the bank [CNN]
“The good news is that the matter has been detected early, with scans and biopsies confirming it to be very localized,” [C.S. Venkatakrishnan] said. “The doctors have advised that my prognosis is excellent, and my condition is curable with their prescribed regimen.”