Opening Bell: 11.30.22
BlockFi lawyer tells bankruptcy court that the priority is to ‘maximize client recoveries’ [CNBC]
BlockFi’s lawyers at that hearing expressed optimism that the firm is in good position to restructure and salvage the business through the bankruptcy process…. BlockFi boasted strong regulatory oversight, corporate controls and risk management, the lawyer said.
Citi warns 'rolling recessions' will shake global economy in 2023 [Yahoo!]
"As we survey the prospects for the global economy, we see many reasons for concern, including continued challenges from the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation, and headwinds from central bank rate hikes," Citi chief economist Nathan Sheets wrote in a client note Wednesday…. Citi believes the eurozone and U.K. will enter a recession by the end of this year. The U.S. stands to enter a recession by mid-2023, Sheets believes, as the full impact of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve is felt on consumers and businesses.
The relative winner, believe it or not, may be China.
Hedge Fund Treasury Shorts Jump to Multiyear Highs Before Powell [Bloomberg]
Bearish sentiment also extended into the cash space, where Tuesday’s JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Treasury client survey showed the most net short since Sept. 6 with the fewest outright longs since Aug. 15…. The combined net short across SOFR, eurodollar and Treasury futures among hedge funds increased by almost 190,000 10-year futures equivalents in the week up to Nov. 22, to over 5 million contracts and the most short over multiple years.
Tesla is still dominant, but its U.S. market share is eroding as cheaper EVs arrive [CNBC]
Tesla’s market share of new registered electric vehicles in the U.S. stood at 65% through the third quarter, down from 71% last year and 79% in 2020. S&P forecasts Tesla’s EV market share will decline to less than 20% by 2025, with the number of EV models expected to grow from 48 today to 159 by then…. A drop in Tesla’s U.S. market share was expected, but the rate of the decline could be concerning for investors in Elon Musk’s autos and energy company. As Musk focuses attention on fixing his recently acquired social media company, Twitter, Tesla shares closed down by about a point to $180 on Tuesday. Tesla’s stock has declined by almost half year to date.
Twitter’s Former Trust and Safety Chief Says He Left When System of Governance Went Away [WSJ]
[Yoel] Roth, speaking Tuesday at the Knight Foundation’s conference on democracy in the digital age, said he felt his role wasn’t needed if the new Twitter leadership wasn’t going to listen to his team’s guidance…. “By the time that I chose to leave, I realized that even if I spent all day every day trying to avert whatever the next disaster was, there were going to be the ones that got through and Blue verification got through over written advice prepared by my team and others at Twitter,” Mr. Roth said.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma living in Tokyo since China’s tech crackdown [FT]
Ma’s months-long stay in Japan with his family has included stints in hot spring and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo and regular trips to the US and Israel, according to people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts…. His absence from China has coincided with the escalation of President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid controls this year. This led to a harsh lockdown of Shanghai and the surrounding Yangtze river delta in April and May and has sparked nationwide protests over recent days.