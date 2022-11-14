Skip to main content
Pessimism Pays

Pessimism Pays

Jamie Dimon & co.’s concerns are vindicated in the leveraged loan arena.

Jamie Dimon & co.’s concerns are vindicated in the leveraged loan arena.

A epigram for this year in dealmaking might be, “beggars can’t be choosers.” With inflation soaring; interest rates following suit; and a panoply of geopolitical uncertainty ranging from the largest land war in Europe to the growing Cold War between China and the West to the continuing dysfunction of the United States to the apparently non-clear answer to the question, “Will the British prime minister torpedo her own economy in memory of the Queen?” few companies have the stomach for going ahead with any kind of substantial transaction. And so if one comes your way, no matter how dodgy the deal or the environment in which it is being made, you jump on it.

Unless you’re Jamie Dimon, that is.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has avoided most of 2022’s so-called hung deals that have cost competitors billions of dollars in paper losses. Whether by luck or by design, the biggest U.S. bank didn’t make loans backing takeovers of companies such as Twitter Inc., Citrix Systems Inc. and Nielsen Holdings PLC, which fell in value as markets turned choppy…. “There are no real leveraged loan write-downs this quarter and that market isn’t yet cleared,” Mr. Dimon said on an October conference call with Wall Street analysts. “Our share of it is very small, so we’re very comfortable….”

JPMorgan dialed back its appetite for buyout loans in the autumn of 2021, people familiar with the matter said. [Global head of corporate debt Kevin] Foley and his team thought the price inflation then cropping up in the U.S. would last for years because of supply disruptions and wage inequality, the people said. They also thought that risk was climbing in buyout deals as rising valuations were forcing buyers to borrow excessively to make winning bids, the people said.

So, how are you enjoying hurricane season, Mr. Moynihan?

JPMorgan’s record contrasts with that of Bank of America Corp., which made large loans for buyers of Twitter, Citrix, Nielsen and others. Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has consistently sounded an optimistic note about the U.S. economy, clashing with JPMorgan head Jamie Dimon’s gloomier warnings…. The strategy backfired this year for firms such as Bank of America, Barclays PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which committed in the winter and early spring to bankroll large takeovers. Interest rates subsequently rose, turning debt investors cautious and sending the price of leveraged loans tumbling. Now the banks must choose between liquidating the loans at a loss or keeping them on their balance sheets at marked-down prices.

JPMorgan Dodges a Buyout-Loan Bullet [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Moynihan (Getty Images)
Banks

Brian Moynihan Tries To Call Jamie Dimon A P*ssy With Spectacular Self-Own

Pfffft. Who isn’t living in an unrelenting hellscape all the time? God.

By World Economic Forum (Flickr: The Global Financial Context: James Dimon) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Do Fintechs Dream Of Digital Dividends?

Jamie Dimon certainly does.

singer-apocalypse
Banks

Hey, This Whole Citrix Deal Could Have Been A Whole Lot Worse

Rationalizing the $600 million hole in banks’ bottom line.

Getty Images
Banks

Dealmakers Finding All Sorts Of Ways To Lose Money

And, not unrelatedly, their jobs.

BankerEntourage
Banks

Hey, Not EVERY Big Bank Got Its Living Will Plan Rejected By Regulators

It's Corby Time!

moynihan-braveheart
Banks

Brian Moynihan Warns That Leverage Loans Are A Ticking Time Bomb, Which Is Why He's Only Booking $317 Billion Of Them

Classic BriMo

BriMo Cant Lose
Banks

It's Brian Moynihan's World, We're All Just Basking In His Sunshine

The former Eeyore of Wall Street is now a compulsive winner making life more interesting for Jamie Dimon.

By World Economic Forum (Flickr: The Global Financial Context: James Dimon) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Payments For Payments

The latest deal trend is exchanging money for companies that exchange money.